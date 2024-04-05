Elections

Work Done In 10 Years Just A Trailer, Lot More Yet To Come: PM Modi At Churu Rally

PM Modi was addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Churu ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi addressing election rally in Rajasthan's Churu
Highlighting the work done by his government in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was just a trailer and a lot more is yet to come.

He was addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Churu ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"No matter how much has happened, whatever has happened till now is a trailer. What Modi has done so far, it was just an appetiser and the main course is still to come," the prime minister said.

"There is a lot to be done... there are a lot of dreams. We have to take the country far ahead," he said.

Modi also attacked the Congress in his address, saying the party was known for insulting the Army and dividing the country.

Referring to the law on 'triple talaq', Modi said it has saved the lives not only of Muslim sisters but also of all Muslim families.

He further said that the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc have their own interests and have nothing to do with the welfare and respect of the poor, Dalit and underprivileged people.

