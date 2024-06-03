Very Hopeful Our Results Will Be Totally Opposite To Exit Polls: Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said Monday her party is very hopeful that the results of the Lok Sabha election will be totally opposite to what has been shown in the exit polls.
"We have to wait, just wait and see," Gandhi told PTI when asked about her expectations from the results scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.
"We are very hopeful that our results are completely opposite to what the exit polls are showing," she added.
The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have trashed the exit polls, claiming that these surveys were a work of "fantasy" and asserting that the opposition alliance will form the next government.
"This is not called an exit poll but its name is 'Modi media poll'. This is Modi ji's poll, it is his fantasy poll," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday. Congress leaders have said that the INDIA bloc will win 295 seats and form the government.