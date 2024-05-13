Elections

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Files Nomination From Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat

The senior BJP leader is seeking a fifth term in the Lok Sabha from the Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh.

File Photo |
Union minister Anurag Thakur File Photo |
info_icon

Union Minister Anurag Thakur filed his nomination from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat on Monday. He was accompanied by senior BJP leaders and his brother Arun Dhumal, the chairman of the Indian Premier League.

Before filing his nomination, Thakur paid obeisance at the temple of Maa Awahdevi and addressed people at several places. Hundreds of party functionaries and locals greeted him with garlands and wished him luck.

On Saturday, Thakur had taken out a massive road show from his native Samirpur village to Hamirpur, covering a distance of about 35 kilometres along with thousands of his party workers and locals.

The Congress has fielded Satpal Raizada, a former MLA of Una, as its candidate against Anurag Thakur.

Polling in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh will be held in the last of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on June 1. Bypolls to six assembly seats in the state, which fell vacant following the disqualification of rebel Congress MLAs, will be held simultaneously.

