Elections

Sikkim: Training On Counting Process Begins In Soreng

Sikkim: The training featured a visual demonstration of various forms and the layouts of the electronic voting machine (EVM) counting table and the postal ballot counting table.

PTI
Training for counting of votes begins in Sikkim.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The training on election counting process begin in Sikkim’s Soreng district on Wednesday. On the first day of the training counting supervisors, counting assistants, and micro Observers were acquainted with the process.

The training had two sessions accommodating a total of 134 participants. The training saw the presence of Yishey D Yongda DC-cum-DEO, Dhiraj Subedi ADC-cum-Deputy DEO, Gayas Pegha ADC (Development), Gideon Lepcha SDM (Mangalbaria), Dilip Sharma DPO Zilla-cum-State Level Master Trainer, officers and officials from various line department.

Yishey D Yongda DC-cum-DEO opened the session by emphasizing on the importance of the training, urging all attendees to take the training seriously by paying full attention to the presentations and hands-on demo also.

She reiterated that although polling day was over, the aspect of counting was equally important and that the training sessions of all rounds was to be taken with utmost seriousness in order to avoid the minutest of mistakes.

Dhiraj Subedi ADC (SLMT) presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation outlining legal provisions of counting.

The training featured a visual demonstration of various forms and the layouts of the electronic voting machine (EVM) counting table and the postal ballot counting table.

This provided attendees with a clear visual understanding of the setup and procedures to be followed during the counting process.

The training was also imparted by Dilip Sharma, DPO zilla-cum-state level master trainer, who elucidated the counting process for voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips.

His discussion covered the procedural handling of VVPAT slips, Form 17C, duties of staff on counting table, and detailed the steps for recounting votes and unsealing of Control Units (CU), re-verification of rejected postal ballots in special case, verifying address tag unsealing ballot slip compartment which are critical in maintaining the transparency and accuracy of the vote count.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Update: Monsoon Likely To Reach Kerala Around May 31, Fresh Heatwave For Parts Of India | Details
  2. Scrapping NEET Is Only Solution To Halt Student Suicides, Irregularities: DMK
  3. RBSE 10th 12th Results 2024 Expected Soon | How And Where To Check Rajasthan Board Result
  4. CUET UG 2024: Fresh Admit Card To Be Downloaded For May 16, 17, 18 Exams, Says NTA | Direct Link And Other Details Inside
  5. 1,200 Villages, 455 Hamlets Dependent On Water Tankers In Marathwada Region: Report
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Wonderland’: Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-Shik, Kim Tae-yong Come Up With A Unique Sci-fi Romantic Drama – View Pics
  2. ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’: New Season Takes The Internet By Storm After Grand Premiere – View Pics
  3. Nipun Dharmadhikari Says He Cast Child Actor Mihir Godbole Because Of His Smile
  4. No Big Movies Around, Telangana Single-Screen Theatres Are Shutting Shop For 10 Days
  5. Manoj Bajpayee Says With 'Bhaiyya ji', North Indians Will Get 'Proper Representation' On Screen
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Forward Nicolo Zaniolo Ruled Out Due To Foot Injury
  2. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sam Curran Stars As Punjab Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals By Five Wickets In Guwahati
  3. Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk, Undisputed Heavyweight Championship: All You Need To Know
  4. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup
  5. Ronald Araujo’s Barcelona Future: Coach Xavi Has 'Zero Doubts' Over Defender's Decision
World News
  1. Hallmark Announces First-Ever Immersive Christmas Experience In Kansas City And Christmas Cruise To The Bahamas!
  2. 70 Years After Brown V. Board The Fight For Integration Continues: Can America Close The Educational Equity Gap?
  3. US Cites 'Misuse' Of AI By China And Others In Closed-Door Bilateral Talks
  4. Do Your 'Utmost' To Protect Chinese Workers From Terror Attacks, China Tells Pakistan
  5. Shopping Complex Fire Inflicts Tragedy On Vietnamese Community In Poland
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup