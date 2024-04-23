Elections

Shah Holds Roadshow In West Bengal’s Malda

The roadshow started around 1 pm in the Malda South constituency, from Head Post office More to the Rabindra statue.

Advertisement

X/@AmitShah
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Malda Photo: X/@AmitShah
info_icon

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday held a roadshow in West Bengal’s Malda, weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the district.

The roadshow started around 1 pm in the Malda South constituency, from Head Post office More to the Rabindra statue.

Shah, standing atop a decorated lorry along with state BJP leaders, was seen waving at the crowd.

BJP supporters shouted slogans in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, as hundreds of people gathered on both sides of the road.

The constituency will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 'Satya' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 5 Titles Of 'The Family Man' To Watch
  2. Former President Trump Agrees To Tightened $175M Bond Terms In New York Civil Fraud Case
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Backs PM Modi's 'Minority' Remark
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: Inter Win 20th Serie A Title With Victory Over AC Milan
  5. Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants
  6. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  7. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  8. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit