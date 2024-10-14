President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway

As per the official gazette notification issued by the Home Affairs ministry - "In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) read with Articles 239 and 239A of the Constitution of India, the order dated the 31st October, 2019 in relation to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the chief minister under Section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019".