National Conference Wave in J&K Fells Giants

While addressing a gathering this September in Ganderbal, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah removed the cap from his head and pleaded with the people to “save his dignity”. Omar’s plea in Ganderbal, considered an NC bastion, came after he had lost the Baramulla Parliamentary seat to the jailed Engineer Rasheed earlier this year. On October 8, Omar’s “plea” for NC supporters paid off. The region’s oldest political party swept the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. For NC supporters, their party’s wave has drowned the “tallest men” in the game.