Nitish Kumar Urges Voters To Support NDA, Says 'Being a Bihari Is Now a Matter of Pride'

He made the remarks in a video message highlighting the transformation in Bihar since his government assumed power in November 2005.

Nitish Kumar Photo: PTI
  • Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming assembly elections.

  • In a video message shared by the Janata Dal (United), on social media, Kumar highlighted the transformation in Bihar since his government assumed power in November 2005.

  • Reiterating his development agenda, Kumar urged voters to once again back the NDA to achieve the vision of a “Vikshit Bihar”.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming assembly elections, asserting that “being a Bihari is now a matter of pride.”

In a video message shared by the Janata Dal (United), on social media, Kumar highlighted the transformation in Bihar since his government assumed power in November 2005. He claimed that the law-and-order situation in the state has seen remarkable improvement over the years.

“People knew Bihar before we came to power in 2005. We prioritised the restoration of law and order and established the rule of law in the state. Now, being a Bihari is a matter of pride for the residents of the state,” the chief minister said.

Kumar underlined his government’s focus on social welfare and inclusivity, saying that several initiatives have been undertaken for the empowerment of women, Dalits, backward classes, and other weaker sections of society.

Nitish Kumar, the engineer socialist, whose political journey from a small-town technocrat to a nine-time Chief Minister mirrors Bihar’s own transformation. - IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Nitish Kumar’s 2025 Test: Can The Engineer Chief Minister Reinvent Himself Again?

BY Jinit Parmar

“And these efforts will continue further… Therefore, you must give another chance to the NDA for continuation of the development measures taken by the double-engine government with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” he added.

Reiterating his development agenda, Kumar urged voters to once again back the NDA to achieve the vision of a “Vikshit Bihar” (developed Bihar).

With PTI inputs

