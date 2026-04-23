Modi's 10-Point Pledge: Rs 36,000, Safety, And Fast-Track CAA For Bengal

For self-employment, loans of up to Rs 20 lakh will be provided under the Mudra scheme, with PM Modi himself standing as the guarantor.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
West Bengal election 2026
Finally, under the PM Awas Yojana, houses for poor families in Bengal will be registered in the name of women to ensure full ownership rights. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PM Modi announced a 10-point plan for Bengal's women, including Rs 36,000 direct aid, Rs 50,000 for graduation, Mahila police stations, and free healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh.

  • He accused the Trinamool Congress of blocking the Women's Reservation Bill, promoting corruption, and failing to ensure women's safety in the state.

  • Modi vowed to fast-track the Citizenship Amendment Act for Matua and other refugee communities after the elections, while threatening to deport "infiltrators."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigning in West Bengal ahead of the second phase of the state assembly elections, unveiled a "10-point guarantee" for the "women and sisters" of the state. Addressing a massive rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, PM Modi laid out the BJP's vision for "women-led development," promising a series of financial aid, safety measures, education support, and welfare schemes if the party is voted to power.

The 10 guarantees include strict punishment for those committing atrocities against women, with a Mahila Thana (women's police station) to be established in every block and large-scale recruitment of women into the police force . Under the 'Matri Shakti Bhorosa Card,' Rs 36,000 will be transferred directly to women's bank accounts within a year. Young girls pursuing graduation will receive Rs 50,000 in financial assistance, while pregnant mothers will get Rs 21,000. An additional Rs 36,000 will be provided for better nutrition of children. The future of daughters will be secured under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. For self-employment, loans of up to Rs 20 lakh will be provided under the Mudra scheme, with PM Modi himself standing as the guarantor.

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Lakhs of women will be supported to become "Lakhpati Didis" (financially empowered women) . Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh will be available, along with free screening for sickle cell disease and free vaccinations against cervical cancer. Finally, under the PM Awas Yojana, houses for poor families in Bengal will be registered in the name of women to ensure full ownership rights.

The Prime Minister also launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of blocking the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament and creating a "maha jungle raj" in the state . He alleged that the TMC has no concern for anyone and is focused on protecting "infiltrators". He asserted that those who conspired against women's rights will see their fate in ruins in the ongoing state elections.

In a key promise directed at refugee communities, PM Modi vowed to fast-track the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after the BJP comes to power in West Bengal. He assured the Matua, Namasudra, and other refugee communities that they do not need to fear the TMC, stating that genuine refugees who have taken shelter in India due to religious persecution will be granted protection and their citizenship applications will be accelerated . At the same time, he issued a stern warning to "infiltrators," asserting that they will not be allowed to stay in the country and should start packing their bags.

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