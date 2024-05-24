Elections

LS Polls: Over 11 Crore Voters To Decide Fate Of 889 Candidates In Penultimate Phase

The Election Commission has urged the voters in the urban centres, including Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad to break the trend of urban apathy by coming out in large numbers to vote on Saturday.

Over 11 crore voters eligible to vote in the sixth phase of LS Polls
info_icon

Over 11 crore voters will decide the fate of 889 candidates contesting in the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections across 58 seats.

Polling for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir will also be held on Saturday. The election there was postponed from phase three to six due to logistical issues owing to adverse weather conditions.

In a statement issued on Friday, the poll panel said the India Meteorological Department has predicted "no adverse impact" of cyclone in poll-going constituencies. But it gave no details.

Some Lok Sabha and assembly seats in Odisha along with some parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal would also go for polls on Saturday in phase six.

Over 11.13 crore people, include 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women and 5,120 third gender electors, are eligible to vote in the sixth phase.

The Election Commission has urged the voters in the urban centres, including Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad to break the trend of urban apathy by coming out in large numbers to vote on Saturday.

The last phase of polling will be on June 1 for the remaining 57 seats with counting of votes scheduled on June 4.

Polling for 25 states and Union Territories, and 428 seats was completed in the first five phases of the elections.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttar Pradesh: Father Of 5 Girls Slits Pregnant Wife's Abdomen To Know Baby's Gender; Gets Life Sentence
  2. Outlook News Wrap, May 24: Bangladesh MP's Murder Mystery, Latest In Pune Porsche Crash & More
  3. Neighbour Rapes, Kills 3-Year-Old Girl In Delhi: Police
  4. HC Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To YSRCP MLA Who Smashed EVM
  5. 'Udta Bengaluru': Busted Rave Party In City Sparks BJP-Congress War Of Words
Entertainment News
  1. Ahead Of LS Polls In Delhi, Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple
  2. Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Vocals To ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di’ From ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’
  3. Orry Confesses He Was An 'Inconsiderate Social Climber' In School, Gives A Peek Of His Alma Mater In Kodaikanal
  4. 'Longlegs' Trailer Review: Nicholas Cage Will Give You Sleepless Nights As He Turns Into A Deadly Serial Killer
  5. Ex-FTISLAND Member Song Seung-hyun Shares Pre-Wedding Pictures With Fiance - Check Post Inside
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Live Updates
  2. England Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. USA Vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Bangladesh's Tour Of America 2024
  5. Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Manchester Derby
World News
  1. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
  2. 800 Stars Have Vanished Over 70 Years. Could They Be Collapsing Into Black Holes?
  3. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea; PM James Marape Extends Condolences
  4. Burger King Launches $5 Meal Deal To Woo Cost-Conscious Diners
  5. Kabosu, The Shiba Inu Dog Behind Viral 'Doge' Meme, Dies
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: Modi Pledged UCC, Congress Supporting 'Sharia', Says PM