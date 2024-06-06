Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Modi 3.0 Likely To Begin Saturday; Patnaik Reacts To BJP's Odisha Sweep

Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Naveen Patnaik Reacts ToLoss, Says BJD Should 'Not Be Ashamed'
Odisha's outgoing chief minister and BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik has reacted to the party's loss in the recent assembly elections. Reacting to BJP's sweep, the Biju leader stated that the party "should not be ashamed of its 24-year rule in the state" and has "achieved many milestones" in Odisha.
"We have put up good work in all the programmes like education, eahtk, argiculture, etc. We are not ashamed of the 24-year rule of our government," stated Patnaik while addressing party workers.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Hasina, Ranil And Other World Leaders Invited For Oath Taking Ceremony
The leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius are likely to be among the foreign leaders to be invited for Modi's oath-taking ceremony.
The media division of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said Modi invited him to the swearing-in ceremony. It said Wickremesinghe accepted the invite. A final list is expected within the next few days.
Lok Sabha ELections 2024 LIVE: INDIA To Take 'Appropriate Steps'
Opposition alliance - INDIA - has stated on Wednesday that they will be taking "Appropriate steps at the appropriate times" as the Modi 3,0 government begins to take shape.
"We will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP's government," stated Congress president Mallikarjun, who chaired the key meet in Delhi.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: JD(U) Slams INDIA Bloc For 'Anti-Nitish' Campaign
JD(U)'s national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan put an end to all rumours of Nitish Kumar joining the INDIA Bloc. Following the NDA"s key meet in Delhi, the spokesperson stated that the opposition bloc has "lost their mental balance" after losing the elections for a third consecutive term.
"The false propaganda about Nitish Kumar is a result of their frustration. They should know that the unity of the NDA is as strong as a rock," stated Ranjan in a press statement issued by the party.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: INDIA Bloc Opens Doors For 'Like-Minded Parties'
Following their unexpected gains in the Lok Sabha Elections, the INDIA bloc announced that their doors will be open for all "like minded parties" to come and join the opposition bloc.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE:Modi Oath Taking On Saturday
While official confirmation is awaited, Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony is likely to be held on Saturday - June 8. The outgoing PM was unanimously seleted as the NDA leader as the PM face of the alliance. With this, Modi is all set to begin his third term as India's leader.