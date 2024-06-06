Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Modi 3.0 Likely To Begin Saturday; Patnaik Reacts To BJP's Odisha Sweep

Odisha's outgoing chief minister and BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik has reacted to the party's loss in the recent assembly elections. Reacting to BJP's sweep, the Biju leader stated that the party "should not be ashamed of its 24-year rule in the state" and has "achieved many milestones" in Odisha.

"We have put up good work in all the programmes like education, eahtk, argiculture, etc. We are not ashamed of the 24-year rule of our government," stated Patnaik while addressing party workers.