Lok Sabha Poll Results: Nearly 50% Of Winners Facing Criminal Cases, 2 MPs Charged For Rape

Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Tuesday, June 4, with the counting of votes and results, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won narrow majority Photo: PTI/File

Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Tuesday, June 4, with the counting of votes and results, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won narrow majority Photo: PTI/File