Karnataka: No liquor Sale For 5 Days In June First Week

Liquor sales will be prohibited from June 1 to June 4 due to voting for the Karnataka Legislative Council election and the announcement of results for Lok Sabha polls on June 4.

Karnataka will impose a ban on the sale of liquor for at least five days in the first week of June, due to the upcoming result day of the Lok Sabha elections and the state Legislative Council elections.

LIVE | Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 Voting

According to the state's Excise Department officials, the production, sale, distribution, transportation, and storage of liquor will be banned on the above-mentioned dates, as reported by India Today.

The ban applies to all liquor shops, wine shops, bars, hotels, restaurants, and private establishments serving alcohol. On Friday, liquor shops witnessed a surge in demand as individuals sought to stock up on alcohol in anticipation of the ban.

Farmers from South Karnataka gather near Kuvempu park in Mysuru ahead of polling in phase two to discuss ongoing water woes - Anisha Reddy/Outlook
Heat, Highways And Sugarcane Juice: Reporter's Diary From Karnataka's Farming Heartland

BY Anisha Reddy

Voting for the seventh and the last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place today, June 1. A total of 57 seats across eight states and Union Territories will go to polls, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency of Varanasi.

The day will mark the grand finishing of the world's largest polling marathon, which has already covered six phases beginning from April 19.

