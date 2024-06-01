Karnataka will impose a ban on the sale of liquor for at least five days in the first week of June, due to the upcoming result day of the Lok Sabha elections and the state Legislative Council elections.
Liquor sales will be prohibited from June 1 to June 4 due to voting for the Karnataka Legislative Council election and the announcement of results for Lok Sabha polls on June 4.
According to the state's Excise Department officials, the production, sale, distribution, transportation, and storage of liquor will be banned on the above-mentioned dates, as reported by India Today.
The ban applies to all liquor shops, wine shops, bars, hotels, restaurants, and private establishments serving alcohol. On Friday, liquor shops witnessed a surge in demand as individuals sought to stock up on alcohol in anticipation of the ban.
Voting for the seventh and the last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place today, June 1. A total of 57 seats across eight states and Union Territories will go to polls, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency of Varanasi.
The day will mark the grand finishing of the world's largest polling marathon, which has already covered six phases beginning from April 19.