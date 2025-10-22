Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Over 100 Persons Affected By Land Acquisition File Nominations

K. Chandrashekar Rao announces Maganti Sunitha Gopinath as the party™s candidate Hyderabad, Sep 26 (ANI): BRS party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) announces Maganti Sunitha Gopinath as the party™s candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills constituency by-election, in Hyderabad on Friday. Photo: ANI

