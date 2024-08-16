Elections

J&K Assembly Polls: Farooq Abdullah To Lead National Conference

Welcoming the Election Commission's decision to advance the elections, Farooq Abdullah said, 'I thank God for this decision.'

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah |
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah | Photo: PTI
info_icon

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Friday announced he will lead the party in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, which will be held in three phases from September 18.

He told PTI that he will contest the elections while his son, Omar Abdullah, has opted to refrain from participating until Jammu and Kashmir's statehood is restored.

Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised as Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Welcoming the Election Commission's decision to advance the elections, Farooq Abdullah said, "I thank God for this decision. Earlier, there was speculation about the dates being set between the 20th and 25th, so I am pleased they have been moved up."

The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4.

With the announcement of the polls, the NC chief expressed hope for the end of central rule in the Union Territory.

Emphasising that the NC was always ready for assembly polls, Farooq Abdullah said, "We were prepared for the parliamentary elections and had requested that the assembly elections be held concurrently, but that did not happen."

He expressed optimism about a high voter turnout in the assembly polls. "People will come out in large numbers to participate in the elections," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

Farooq Abdullah called for a level playing field for all political parties in the region as he alleged that the BJP -- the ruling party at the Centre -- held "disproportionate advantages".

"The BJP is in power at the Centre and has access to all types of security compared to other parties. The Election Commission must ensure fairness," he asserted.

When asked whether the NC would contest the elections independently, he said, "As of now, we have decided so. However, we will have thorough discussions within the party before taking a final decision."

He also urged citizens to prepare for the upcoming panchayat, town area and municipality elections, emphasising the importance of establishing a democratic framework.

On the contentious issue of statehood, Farooq Abdullah lamented the downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory, saying, "I feel sorry and ashamed of it".

He challenged the BJP's leadership by asking how they would feel if their own states were similarly downgraded.

On security concerns, he said while issues have persisted since the 1990s, he believes the current situation has improved compared to the past. "Today, the situation is not as severe. It is better now," the NC chief said.

In response to the BJP's claims about forming government in Jammu and Kashmir, he quipped, "May God listen to them. They claimed over 400 seats in the parliamentary elections, but what did they achieve? If the Election Commission had not been there, they would not have secured over 140 seats."

As the NC up for the assembly elections, Farooq Abdullah's leadership will be pivotal in shaping the party's strategy and response to the ongoing political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Netherlands Vs Canada Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: When, Where To Watch NED Vs CAN Match 22
  2. Punjab Kings In Trouble? Preity Zinta Takes Co-owner To Court To Deny Sale Of Shares: Report
  3. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Windies' Breakthrough Star Shamar Joseph Says Five-for 'The Best Feeling'
  4. Could Steve Smith's Major League Cricket Success Pave Way For IPL Comeback? 'Never Say Never'
  5. Australia A Vs India A: Indian Women Continue To Look For First Win Of Tour As Aussies Seal ODI Series Too
Football News
  1. EFL Championship Top Scorer Sammie Szmodics Seals Ipswich Move
  2. Lee Carsley Keen To Put 'Own Stamp' On England Squad
  3. Mallorca Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 1
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich Confirm Kalvin Phillips Season-long Loan From Man City
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Must Break Records To Dethrone Manchester City, Says Mikel Arteta
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Protests Over Bangladeshi Hindu Attacks Turn Violent In Maharashtra; Clashes, Stone Pelting Reported
  2. 'Wasn't The Night Shampa's Too': Bengal Police Condemns Attack On Constable During RG Kar Hospital Vandalism
  3. Cabinet Clears Airport Projects Worth Rs 2,962-Crore In Two States
  4. Parliament Security Breach: Man Scales Wall, Jumps Inside Premises, Arrested
  5. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
Entertainment News
  1. 'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie
  2. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  3. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
US News
  1. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  2. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  3. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  4. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
  5. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
World News
  1. ‘I'll Go To Gaza’: Palestinian President Abbas Calls On Muslim Leaders To Join Him
  2. Irish Police Investigate Potential Terrorism Motive In Attack On Army Chaplain
  3. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  4. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry