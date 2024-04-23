Elections

Heatwave: Political Parties Focusing More On Evening Meetings, Small Gatherings

Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunj B Dhal has suggested that political parties and candidates undertake election campaigning with adequate measures to beat the heat.

Advertisement

File Image
Heatwave: Political Parties Focusing More On Evening Meetings, Small Gatherings Photo: File Image
info_icon

With day temperatures in Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha hovering between 39 and 42 degrees Celsius, political parties are focusing more on evening meetings and small village gatherings while campaigning for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Malkangiri district under Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat recorded the highest temperature of 42 degrees Celsius recently. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more heatwaves in the next few days in the state.

Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunj B Dhal has suggested that political parties and candidates undertake election campaigning with adequate measures to beat the heat.

BJP candidate for Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat Balabhadra Majhi said, "I had prepared a chart for my campaigning soon after the declaration of the tickets but altered my campaigning itinerary due to the scorching temperature, focusing more on evening meetings and small village gatherings."

Advertisement

Pradeep Majhi, BJD candidate for the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat acknowledged that heatwave has caused disruption in his election campaign but was optimistic about overcoming these challenges before the election date.

Many candidates, including Kaliram Majhi, BJP's candidate for the Koraput Lok Sabha seat, emphasized the shift towards indoor campaigning due to the unbearable heat, limiting outdoor rallies and roadshows.

"We are unable to take out roadshows and rallies because of the prevailing heat. Hence, I prefer indoor campaigning to outdoor meetings," said Tara Prasad Bahinipati, the Congress candidate for the Jeypore assembly seat under Koraput Lok Sabha seat.

The incumbent Koraput MP and Congress candidate for the Koraput Lok Sabha seat Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka highlighted the importance of staying hydrated and taking afternoon breaks to combat the heat during campaigning.

Advertisement

"Though I have planned for a few rallies in urban areas, seeing the heatwave has temporarily halted it. Presently, I am focusing on indoor meetings with the people of my constituency," said Ulaka.

On Monday BJD Puri Lok Sabha constituency candidate Arup Patnaik was rushed to hospital after he fell down during campaigning near Pipili town in Puri district due to heatwave conditions. However, his health condition later improved after hospitalisation.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 'Satya' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 5 Titles Of 'The Family Man' To Watch
  2. Former President Trump Agrees To Tightened $175M Bond Terms In New York Civil Fraud Case
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shah Says 'Mamata Can't Dare To Touch CAA'; Rajnath Tells How PM Got Indians Evacuated Amid Russia-Ukraine War
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: Inter Win 20th Serie A Title With Victory Over AC Milan
  5. Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants
  6. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  7. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  8. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit