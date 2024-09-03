Elections

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP Leader Welcomes Alliance With Congress Amid Seat-Sharing Reports

AAP leader Sanjay Singh mentioned that a final decision will be made only after consulting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in jail due to an alleged scam related to the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy.

Sanjay Singh
Sanjay Singh addressing media Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have been reportedly negotiating seat-sharing for the Haryana Assembly elections. As of Tuesday, the Congress central election committee had approved candidates for 66 out of 90 seats.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that his party welcomes any alliance with congress adding that "defeating BJP is their priority". While Congress leaders have not been clear about this so far with some of their leaders rejecting the idea.

According to PTI, a source in AAP said senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Congress' KC Venugopal have already held two rounds of talks and are likely to meet again in a day or two.

While the Aam Aadmi Party is demanding 10 seats, the Congress is ready to give only seven seats. "The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is demanding 10 seats. However, Congress is ready to give only seven out of the total of 90 seats. AAP has claimed one seat from each of the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies," said a source in the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to PTI.

AAP's Sanjay Singh On Seat Sharing With Congress

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday welcomed reports that claimed Rahul Gandhi is consulting Congress leaders about a potential alliance with AAP in the upcoming Haryana elections.

Singh also mentioned that a final decision will be made only after consulting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in jail due to an alleged scam related to the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy.

Singh reportedly said, "We welcome it…our priority is to defeat the BJP. Our Haryana in-charge Sandeep Pathak and (state unit president) Sushil Gupta will take a final decision and inform Arvind Kejriwal about it. A decision will be taken accordingly."

Singh, added, "Defeating the BJP and its politics of hatred and politics against people, farmers and youth is a priority for all of us."

Congress Leader On Seat Sharing Discussions

After a meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee, AICC general secretary in-charge Deepak Babaria spoke to media on the alliance topic and said it was in a primitive stage and possibilities were being explored.

"We will inform you about the developments," he added, without elaborating.

"The CEC meeting of AICC was held today, in which proposals given by the Haryana screening committee were discussed.

"Out of 90 seats, 49 were discussed yesterday and today, the conclusions of the screening committee regarding the remaining 41 seats were put before the CEC... Earlier 34 seats (candidates) were finalised and today 32 out of 41 seats have been finalised," Babaria told reporters.

He said that tentatively by Thursday, the Congress would finalise its list.

Babaria said a sub-committee had been formed to review the pending seats. He asserted the panel was not formed for alliance talks.

Babaria said he, Ajay Maken, T S Singhdeo and one more person were part of the sub-committee.

On whether wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia could be fielded by the Congress in the polls, he said everything would become clear by Thursday.

There were several reports claiming that Gandhi, in a meeting of Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) on Monday, expressed interest in the possibility of an alliance with AAP for assembly polls in Haryana.

Other AAP leaders

Delhi minister Atishi said the decision will only be taken after Kejriwal is released.

"Rahul Gandhi has sought an opinion from Congress leaders and only they can answer. We have got to know about it from the media. As far as alliance goes, the decision will be taken after Arvind Kejriwal comes out," she told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Several Congress leaders in Haryana, however, have earlier rejected the possibility of any alliance with AAP in the state.

Recently, senior Congress leader in Haryana Kumari Selja said her party is strong in the state and will fight the elections on its own.

The Congress and AAP, partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), had a seat adjustment for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat.

In Haryana, AAP state president Gupta was the lone party candidate in the Lok Sabha polls in the state. He lost to BJP's Naveen Jindal.

Gupta recently asserted that AAP is ready to strongly contest on all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana on its own "with an alliance with the people of the state".

The Congress and AAP contested the Lok Sabha polls independently in Punjab.

