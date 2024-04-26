'Got Him Discharged To Vote': Sudha Murthy, Narayana Murthy Amongst Early Voters In Bengaluru

With the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 underway, IT industry veteran Narayana Murthy and his wife, Rajya Sabha Member Sudha Murthy were amongst the early voters on Friday in Bengaluru. During the second phase of the polling, a total of 13 states will be casting their votes.
After casting his vote, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy emphasised on the right to vote and urged all those eligible to take part in the process.
"We get this right to vote once every five years. We have to exercise this right responsibly with a lot of thinking. No one should let go of this opportunity," the IT veteran told reporters in Bangalore.
Sudha Murthy, who also cast her vote earlier on Friday stated that the 77-year-old founder came to cast his vote despite ill health.
Speaking to reporters, Sudha Murthy shared that Narayana Murthy was unwell and had been admitted in the hospital.
"Narayana Murthy was unwell and he was in the hospital. We got him discharged, and after voting, we are taking him home," stated the philanthropist.
Sudha Murthy also urged senior citizens and young voters to come out and cast their vote for the Lok Sabha Elections.
"Matadana Shreshta Daana (voting is noble). Rather than sitting and talking, come out, vote, and express your opinion. More and more people should come out and vote," the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters.
She also urged the citizens of Bangalore, which is known for a low voter turnout to "exercise their right to vote as informed, educated people”.
April 26 marks the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. Voters will be casting their vote across 13 states and 89 constituencies. The general elections are being held in seven phases, concluding on June 1. The result of the Lok Sabha Elections will be declared on June 4 by the Election Commission of India.