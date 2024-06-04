Elections

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Leading By Big Margin

Since 1989, Gandhinagar has remained a stronghold for the BJP, gaining national attention due to its association with prominent leaders like LK Advani and, more recently, Amit Shah

Amit Shah
info_icon

Gandhinagar is one of the 26 Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat and represented by Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah.

Follow Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE Updates

The BJP and the Indian National Congress (INC) are the primary contenders in this constituency.

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is already ahead by over 40,000 votes in Gandhinagar.

Since 1989, Gandhinagar has remained a stronghold for the BJP, gaining national attention due to its association with prominent leaders like LK Advani and, more recently, Amit Shah.

LK Advani, a stalwart of the BJP, represented Gandhinagar for six consecutive terms, solidifying his status as one of its most prominent figures. His tenure lasted from 1989 to 2019, making him a symbol of the constituency's political legacy.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Advani secured a resounding victory, capturing 68.12 per cent of the votes and defeating the INC's Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel by a considerable margin.

Amit Shah continued the BJP's dominance in Gandhinagar in the 2019 elections, winning his first Lok Sabha contest with an impressive vote share of 69.67 per cent. He defeated the Congress's CJ Chavda, underscoring the BJP's enduring appeal in the constituency.

The polling for the Gandhinagar Parliamentary constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections took place on May 7.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Andhra Pradesh Election Result LIVE: TDP Ahead In 78, YSRCP Leading In 19
  2. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP's Hema Malini Leads In Mathura, SP's Akhilesh & Dimple Yadav Leading In Their Seats
  3. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP, NC Ahead In Two-Two Seats
  4. Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Owaisi Leads BJP's Latha By Over 10000 Votes
  5. Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Leading By Big Margin
Entertainment News
  1. Sivakarthikeyan Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Arathy, Shares Announcement On Social Media
  2. Varun Dhawan Announces Birth of Daughter ‘Baby Dhawan’ With Natasha; Actor ‘Overjoyed With New Blessing In Life’
  3. 'Panchayat' Fame Durgesh Kumar Opens Up About His Struggling Days: I Have Suffered From Depression Twice In 11 Years
  4. Watch: Varun Dhawan Spotted Outside Hospital After Welcoming Daughter With Natasha Dalal
  5. Amitabh Bachchan Responds To 'So-Called Trended Lingo': 'What A World We Live In'
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Farooqi-Powered AFG Canter To 125-Run Win
  2. T20 WC: Anrich Nortje Stars As RSA Beat SL By Six Wickets - In Pics
  3. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Fazalhaq Farooqi's Fifer Takes AFG To 125-Run Win
  4. French Open Day 9 Recap: Djokovic Battles Past Cerundolo; Quarter-Finals Decided
  5. French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Francisco Cerundolo At Roland Garros - In Pics
World News
  1. Japan Police Searches For Suspects In Spray-Painting Of Graffiti At Controversial War Shrine
  2. South Korea Suspending Military Deal With North Korea After Tensions Over Balloons
  3. Hawaii's Kīlauea Erupts After 50 Years, Map Shows Area Of Fissure: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park On High Alert
  4. Larry Allen Death: NFL Mourns The Loss Of Cowboys Legend At 52 Who 'Suddenly' Died While Vacationing In Mexico
  5. Gaza War: Israel Confirms Deaths Of Four More Hostages
Latest Stories
  1. ECI Result Live: Election Commission Of India Lok Sabha Results 2024 At results.eci.gov.in
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP, NC Ahead In Two-Two Seats
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP's Hema Malini Leads In Mathura, SP's Akhilesh & Dimple Yadav Leading In Their Seats
  4. Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Results LIVE: BJP Takes Strong Lead In Vidhan Sabha Result, BJD Trails
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA 300-Plus, INDIA Over 200 In Latest Trends; PM Modi Leads In Varanasi
  6. Andhra Pradesh Election Result LIVE: TDP Ahead In 78, YSRCP Leading In 19
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA Leads In Andhra, INDIA In Tamil Nadu; Rape Accused JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Leads In K'taka's Hassan
  8. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Leading In 12 Seats, Congress In 4; Haryana CM Saini Leads In Karnal