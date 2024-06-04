Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Leading By Big Margin

Gandhinagar is one of the 26 Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat and represented by Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah.
The BJP and the Indian National Congress (INC) are the primary contenders in this constituency.
Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE
Since 1989, Gandhinagar has remained a stronghold for the BJP, gaining national attention due to its association with prominent leaders like LK Advani and, more recently, Amit Shah.
LK Advani, a stalwart of the BJP, represented Gandhinagar for six consecutive terms, solidifying his status as one of its most prominent figures. His tenure lasted from 1989 to 2019, making him a symbol of the constituency's political legacy.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Advani secured a resounding victory, capturing 68.12 per cent of the votes and defeating the INC's Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel by a considerable margin.
Amit Shah continued the BJP's dominance in Gandhinagar in the 2019 elections, winning his first Lok Sabha contest with an impressive vote share of 69.67 per cent. He defeated the Congress's CJ Chavda, underscoring the BJP's enduring appeal in the constituency.
The polling for the Gandhinagar Parliamentary constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections took place on May 7.