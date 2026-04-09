Assembly Elections 2026: Opinion Polls Show Kerala on a Knife’s Edge

Tamulpur: Women stand in a queue to cast their votes during the Assam Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Tamulpur, Assam, Thursday, April 9, 2026. Photo: | PTI |

Tamulpur: Women stand in a queue to cast their votes during the Assam Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Tamulpur, Assam, Thursday, April 9, 2026. Photo: | PTI |