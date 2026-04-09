Row Erupts In Bengal Over Humayun Kabir's Purported Video, TMC Demands Probe

The video further purportedly captures Kabir stating that his strategy revolves around diverting minority votes away from the ruling Trinamool Congress, suggesting that such a shift could benefit the BJP electorally.

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PTI
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Humayun Kabir, Bengal
Screengrab from the video posted by AITC official account Photo: AITC/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Trinamool Congress shared the purported video and demanded an Enforcement Directorate probe into Kabir’s alleged claims.

  • In the video, Kabir is allegedly heard saying he is willing to go to "any extent" to unseat Banerjee and has been in touch with senior BJP leaders.

  • He allegedly mentions the need for substantial financial resources, running into hundreds of crores.

A political controversy erupted in West Bengal on Thursday after an alleged video of Humayun Kabir surfaced on social media, purportedly showing him claiming links with senior BJP leaders and efforts to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Assembly elections.

At a press meet, the Trinamool Congress shared the purported video and demanded an Enforcement Directorate probe into Kabir’s alleged claims of proximity with Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Prime Minister’s Office as part of a multi-crore plan to defeat Banerjee in the polls.

In the video, which could not be independently verified by PTI, Kabir is allegedly heard saying he is willing to go to "any extent" to unseat Banerjee and has been in touch with senior BJP leaders, including Adhikari.

Kabir, who founded the Aam Janata Unnayan Party days after he was suspended by the TMC late last year, is also purportedly heard claiming that he had communication with the PMO and was advised to coordinate with leaders from other BJP-ruled states.

The video further purportedly captures Kabir stating that his strategy revolves around diverting minority votes away from the ruling Trinamool Congress, suggesting that such a shift could benefit the BJP electorally.

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He allegedly mentions the need for substantial financial resources, running into hundreds of crores, to execute this plan across constituencies.

Reacting sharply, senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim said Kabir has been "working in tandem" with the BJP to mislead minority voters.

Asking Kabir not to take the emotions and sentiment of the Muslim community for granted, he said the video "exposes a deep-rooted conspiracy" aimed at influencing the electoral outcome in the state.

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Hakim further alleged that Kabir was heard in the video saying that invoking the Babri Masjid issue would be more effective in mobilising Muslim votes, even if it does not ultimately materialise.

"The BJP is trying to manipulate the mandate by using proxy players. This video, if true, confirms our allegations," another senior TMC leader and minister Aroop Biswas said.

He also said the AIMIM and its president Asaduddin Owaisi should clarify their stand on the issue.

"We demand a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into the issue," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Kabir and the BJP could not be contacted immediately for their comments.

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