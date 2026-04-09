Kerala Assembly Elections: 33% Turnout in First Four Hours Amid Three-Way Contest

The election will decide if the LDF secures a third term, the UDF returns to power, or the BJP makes gains.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
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Summary

Summary of this article

  1. Polling began at 7 am across 140 constituencies, with 33.28% turnout recorded by 11 am.

  2. Ernakulam recorded the highest turnout, while Thripunithura led among constituencies; voting continues under tight security.

A voter turnout of 33 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling in the Kerala Assembly elections on Thursday, officials said.

The crucial election will determine whether the ruling LDF secures a third consecutive term, the UDF stages a comeback, or the BJP makes inroads in an otherwise bipolar contest.

According to Election Commission figures, 33.28 per cent of voters had cast their ballots by 11 am.

The ruling LDF is seeking to retain power, banking on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s governance model and welfare measures. The Congress-led UDF is aiming to return to power and end a decade of Left rule. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is attempting to break the LDF-UDF dominance and convert its growing vote share into a stronger presence in the Assembly.

Ernakulam district recorded the highest turnout at 11 am with 35.86 per cent, according to Election Commission data.

Kerala Votes Across 140 Seats Amid Tight Security, Early Turnout - Representative Image
Kerala Votes Across 140 Seats Amid Tight Security, Early Turnout

BY PTI

At the constituency level, Thripunithura reported the highest turnout at 40.6 per cent, while Vengara recorded the lowest at 33.28 per cent.

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Polling across all 140 Assembly constituencies began at 7 am.

Prominent leaders and personalities who voted in the morning included Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, and actor Mohanlal.

Voting is being conducted under tight security arrangements, with over 76,000 personnel deployed and the process being monitored through an extensive webcasting system.

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