NBA 2026: Denver Nuggets Hammer Memphis Grizzlies 136–119 For 10th Straight Win
The Denver Nuggets continued their dominant run, cruising to a 136–119 win over the Memphis Grizzlies to secure their 10th straight victory. Jamal Murray led the scoring with 26 points, while Nikola Jokić delivered yet another all-round performance with 14 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, registering his 34th triple-double of the season. Denver’s bench proved decisive, outscoring Memphis 58–37, with Jonas Valančiūnas flawless on 6-of-6 shooting for 14 points along with three blocks, and Tim Hardaway Jr. contributing 13 points. The win pushed Denver to 52–28 and strengthened their grip on a top-three spot in the Western Conference.
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