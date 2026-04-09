NBA 2026: Denver Nuggets Hammer Memphis Grizzlies 136–119 For 10th Straight Win

The Denver Nuggets continued their dominant run, cruising to a 136–119 win over the Memphis Grizzlies to secure their 10th straight victory. Jamal Murray led the scoring with 26 points, while Nikola Jokić delivered yet another all-round performance with 14 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, registering his 34th triple-double of the season. Denver’s bench proved decisive, outscoring Memphis 58–37, with Jonas Valančiūnas flawless on 6-of-6 shooting for 14 points along with three blocks, and Tim Hardaway Jr. contributing 13 points. The win pushed Denver to 52–28 and strengthened their grip on a top-three spot in the Western Conference.

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NBA: Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, drives to the rim as Memphis Grizzlies guard Lucas Williamson defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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NBA: Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets
Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward, right, drives past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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NBA Basketball Game: Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies
Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas, right, drives to the rim as Memphis Grizzlies forward Dariq Whitehead defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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NBA Basketball Game: Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, fields a pass as Memphis Grizzlies forward Adama Bal defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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NBA Basketball: Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr., right, drives to the rim as Memphis Grizzlies guard Lucas Williamson defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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NBA Basketball: Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, goes up for a basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Jahmai Mashack defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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NBA Basketball: Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić pursues a loose ball with Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr., left, and forward Taylor Hendricks in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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NBA 2025-26: Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, pulls in a loose ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Basketball: Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward, right, drives past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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NBA 2025-26: Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets
Memphis Grizzlies forward Toby Okani, right, goes up for a shot as Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun defends in the first half of an NBA basketball in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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