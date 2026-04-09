Toluca Vs LA Galaxy, CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final: Paulinho Hat-Trick Stuns Los Galacticos In 6-Goal Thriller

Hosts Deportivo Toluca FC defeated Los Angeles Galaxy 4-2 in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 quarter-final tie at Estadio Nemesio Diez on April 8. For the Mexican Liga MX side, Portuguese striker Paulinho completed a hat-trick (43', 73', 85') after Argentine Nicolas Castro's 12th-minute opener, while Gabriel Pec, from Brazil, and German veteran Marco Reus scored for the visiting Major League Soccer team. The return leg at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson is scheduled for April 15.

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Toluca Vs LA Galaxy Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-
Alexis Vega of Mexico's Toluca waves a flag after a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match against the United States' LA Galaxy in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Toluca Vs LA Galaxy Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Marco Reus
Marco Reus of the United States' LA Galaxy, left, shakes hands with a referee at the end of a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Toluca Vs LA Galaxy Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Julian Aude
Julian Aude, center, passes the ball to Marco Reus of the United States' LA Galaxy to score against Mexico's Toluca during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Toluca Vs LA Galaxy Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Marco Reus
Marco Reus of the United States' LA Galaxy, left, is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Mexico's Toluca during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Toluca Vs LA Galaxy Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Gabriel Pec
Gabriel Pec, left, celebrates with Marco Reus of the United States' LA Galaxy, after scoring his side's first goal against Mexico's Toluca during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Toluca Vs LA Galaxy Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Emiro Garces
Emiro Garces of the United States' LA Galaxy, right, and Jesus Angulo of Mexico's Toluca vie for the ball during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Toluca Vs LA Galaxy Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Paulinho
Paulinho of Mexico's Toluca celebrates scoring his side's second goal against the United States' LA Galaxy during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Toluca Vs LA Galaxy Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Helinho
Helinho of Mexico's Toluca, back, and Erik Thommy of the United States' LA Galaxy battle for the ball during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Toluca Vs LA Galaxy Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-Nico Castro
Nico Castro of Mexico's Toluca, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against the United States' LA Galaxy during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Toluca Vs LA Galaxy Concacaf champions cup 2026 quarter-final-
Mexico's Toluca fans display a banner prior to a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match against the United States' LA Galaxy in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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