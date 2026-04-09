Toluca Vs LA Galaxy, CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final: Paulinho Hat-Trick Stuns Los Galacticos In 6-Goal Thriller
Hosts Deportivo Toluca FC defeated Los Angeles Galaxy 4-2 in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 quarter-final tie at Estadio Nemesio Diez on April 8. For the Mexican Liga MX side, Portuguese striker Paulinho completed a hat-trick (43', 73', 85') after Argentine Nicolas Castro's 12th-minute opener, while Gabriel Pec, from Brazil, and German veteran Marco Reus scored for the visiting Major League Soccer team. The return leg at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson is scheduled for April 15.
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