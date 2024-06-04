Votes polled for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 are being counted today, June 4 (Tuesday). The counting started at 8 am across the country for 543 Lok Sabha seats.
The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were held over seven phases in April, May and June, with the last phase held on June 1.
Almost all exit polls broadcast on June 1 projected a thumping majority for the incumbent National Democratic Alliance, suggesting a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The opposition INDIA coalition led by the Congress party is projected to win less then 200 seats.
Post exit polls, NDA has sounded confident about the victory riding on exit polls projections.
INDIA grouping, however, has rejected exit poll results and said it will win more than 295 seats and form the government.
The picture is expected to be clear by afternoon.