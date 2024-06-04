Elections

ECI Result Live: Election Commission Of India Lok Sabha Results 2024 At results.eci.gov.in

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is underway on Tuesday. Check here for latest results as per the Election Commission of India.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 results
Lok Sabha Election 2024 counting underway Photo: PTI
info_icon

Votes polled for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 are being counted today, June 4 (Tuesday). The counting started at 8 am across the country for 543 Lok Sabha seats.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were held over seven phases in April, May and June, with the last phase held on June 1.

As per the latest trends at 10.30 am, the BJP has won 1 seat and is leading in 231 others. The Congress party is ahead in 100 seats. Here are the trends/results as per the Election Commission of India website:

ECI Lok Sabha results at 10.30 am
ECI Lok Sabha results at 10.30 am
info_icon

Almost all exit polls broadcast on June 1 projected a thumping majority for the incumbent National Democratic Alliance, suggesting a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The opposition INDIA coalition led by the Congress party is projected to win less then 200 seats.

Post exit polls, NDA has sounded confident about the victory riding on exit polls projections.

INDIA grouping, however, has rejected exit poll results and said it will win more than 295 seats and form the government.

The picture is expected to be clear by afternoon.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AP Elections Results 2024 LIVE: TDP Ahead In 78, YSRCP Leading In 19
  2. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP's Hema Malini Leads In Mathura, SP's Akhilesh & Dimple Yadav Leading In Their Seats
  3. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP, NC Ahead In Two-Two Seats
  4. Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Early Trends Shortly
  5. Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Leading By Big Margin
Entertainment News
  1. Sivakarthikeyan Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Arathy, Shares Announcement On Social Media
  2. Varun Dhawan Announces Birth of Daughter ‘Baby Dhawan’ With Natasha; Actor ‘Overjoyed With New Blessing In Life’
  3. 'Panchayat' Fame Durgesh Kumar Opens Up About His Struggling Days: I Have Suffered From Depression Twice In 11 Years
  4. Watch: Varun Dhawan Spotted Outside Hospital After Welcoming Daughter With Natasha Dalal
  5. Amitabh Bachchan Responds To 'So-Called Trended Lingo': 'What A World We Live In'
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Farooqi-Powered AFG Canter To 125-Run Win
  2. T20 WC: Anrich Nortje Stars As RSA Beat SL By Six Wickets - In Pics
  3. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Fazalhaq Farooqi's Fifer Takes AFG To 125-Run Win
  4. French Open Day 9 Recap: Djokovic Battles Past Cerundolo; Quarter-Finals Decided
  5. French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Francisco Cerundolo At Roland Garros - In Pics
World News
  1. South Korea Suspending Military Deal With North Korea After Tensions Over Balloons
  2. Hawaii's Kīlauea Erupts After 50 Years, Map Shows Area Of Fissure: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park On High Alert
  3. Larry Allen Death: NFL Mourns The Loss Of Cowboys Legend At 52 Who 'Suddenly' Died While Vacationing In Mexico
  4. Gaza War: Israel Confirms Deaths Of Four More Hostages
  5. NYC Couple Reeled Old Safe Containing $100,000 While Magnet Fishing, NYPD Allows Them To Keep It
Latest Stories
  1. ECI Result Live: Check Election Commission Of India Lok Sabha Results 2024 Here At results.eci.gov.in
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP, NC Ahead In Two-Two Seats
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP's Hema Malini Leads In Mathura, SP's Akhilesh & Dimple Yadav Leading In Their Seats
  4. Odisha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Takes Strong Lead In Vidhan Sabha Result, BJD Trailing Behind
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA 300-Plus, INDIA Over 200 In Latest Trends; PM Modi Leads In Varanasi
  6. AP Elections Results 2024 LIVE: TDP Ahead In 78, YSRCP Leading In 19
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA Leads In Andhra, INDIA In Tamil Nadu; Rape Accused JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Leads In K'taka's Hassan
  8. Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading In 11 Seats, Congress In 4; Haryana CM Saini Leads In Karnal