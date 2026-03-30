EC transfers 173 Police Station Heads Across Bengal Ahead Of Assembly Polls

The move comes amid continuing friction between the state government and the Centre over the transfer of officials ahead of elections.

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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Officers posted in key constituencies were included in the reshuffle.

  • Poll body officials said such large-scale transfers are aimed at ensuring neutrality in law enforcement.

  • Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has on multiple occasions alleged that such reshuffles are politically motivated.

The Election Commission on Sunday transferred officers-in-charge and inspectors-in-charge of 173 police stations across West Bengal, including 31 under Kolkata Police, as part of measures to ensure free and fair Assembly elections, officials said.

Officers posted in key constituencies such as Bhawanipore in Kolkata and Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district were included in the reshuffle.

The transfers also involved inspectors and sub-inspectors assigned as ICs and OCs in districts including Cooch Behar, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, and North and South 24 Parganas.

In Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to face her former protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari, turning her long-held bastion into one of the state’s most closely watched and fiercely contested Assembly seats.

The OCs of other key stations, such as Alipore, Ekbalpore, Haridevpur, Entally, Jorasanko, Gariahat, Bhawanipore, New Market, Bowbazar, Tollygunge, Amherst Street, Taratala, and Behala, were also transferred.

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In a parallel move, the commission also ordered the transfer of 14 block development officers (BDOs) in Purba Medinipur, including those in Nandigram I and Nandigram II blocks.

Poll body officials said such large-scale transfers are aimed at ensuring neutrality in law enforcement and maintaining a level playing field during the elections by minimising local influence.

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Earlier in the day, the EC transferred 83 block development officers and assistant returning officers across 18 districts of the state.

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The directive was issued by the commission from its New Delhi office, a senior poll official said. The move comes amid continuing friction between the state government and the Centre over the transfer of officials ahead of elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has on multiple occasions alleged that such reshuffles are politically motivated.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

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