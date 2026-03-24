EC Clears Reshuffle of Returning Officers Ahead of Bengal Polls

The Election Commission approved the transfer and posting of returning officers for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, including for Bhabanipur, the constituency represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official said.



According to an enclosed list, the commission on Monday approved the state's application for the reshuffle, he wrote in a letter to the chief election officer."The reshuffle covers several constituencies, including the high-profile Bhabanipur seat, represented by the chief minister," the official said.