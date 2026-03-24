EC Clears Reshuffle of Returning Officers Ahead of Bengal Polls

Summary of this article
The Election Commission of India approved the transfer and posting of returning officers for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, including Bhabanipur, represented by Mamata Banerjee.
The reshuffled officers have been directed to report to their constituencies by 5 pm on March 24 to attend a training programme on March 25.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.
The Election Commission approved the transfer and posting of returning officers for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, including for Bhabanipur, the constituency represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official said.
According to an enclosed list, the commission on Monday approved the state's application for the reshuffle, he wrote in a letter to the chief election officer."The reshuffle covers several constituencies, including the high-profile Bhabanipur seat, represented by the chief minister," the official said.
According to him, the poll commission has instructed the officers to report to their respective constituencies by 5 p.m. on March 24.
The action is intended to guarantee their attendance at a training session that is set for 11 a.m. on March 25 in advance of the election process.
Sujeet Kumar Mishra, the secretary of the Election Commission, issued the directive as part of preparations to ensure a seamless election process.
The 294-member West Bengal parliament will hold elections on April 23 and 29, and the results will be tallied on May 4.