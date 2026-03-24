EC Clears Reshuffle of Returning Officers Ahead of Bengal Polls

Officers posted across constituencies including Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur seat

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
EC Clears Reshuffle of Returning Officers Ahead of Bengal Polls
EC Clears Reshuffle of Returning Officers Ahead of Bengal Polls
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Election Commission of India approved the transfer and posting of returning officers for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, including Bhabanipur, represented by Mamata Banerjee.

  • The reshuffled officers have been directed to report to their constituencies by 5 pm on March 24 to attend a training programme on March 25.

  • Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The Election Commission approved the transfer and posting of returning officers for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, including for Bhabanipur, the constituency represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official said.

According to an enclosed list, the commission on Monday approved the state's application for the reshuffle, he wrote in a letter to the chief election officer."The reshuffle covers several constituencies, including the high-profile Bhabanipur seat, represented by the chief minister," the official said.

According to him, the poll commission has instructed the officers to report to their respective constituencies by 5 p.m. on March 24.

The action is intended to guarantee their attendance at a training session that is set for 11 a.m. on March 25 in advance of the election process.

Sujeet Kumar Mishra, the secretary of the Election Commission, issued the directive as part of preparations to ensure a seamless election process.

The 294-member West Bengal parliament will hold elections on April 23 and 29, and the results will be tallied on May 4.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women’s Squad Announced For W-T20I Series In South Africa Next Month - Check Details

  2. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  3. IPL 2026 Dispatch: KL Rahul Opening Call Brings Clarity For DC; Jasprit Bumrah’s CoE Visit Raises Early MI Concern

  4. IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Face Fresh Concern As Jasprit Bumrah Reaches BCCI CoE - Report

  5. IPL 2026: Axar Patel Reveals KL Rahul's Role In Delhi Capitals For The Upcoming Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 23, 2026

  2. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  3. Tamil Nadu NDA Seat-Sharing: AIADMK Allots 56 Seats To BJP, PMK, AMMK

  4. “A Good Beginning” With No Assurances: Manipur Chief Minister Opens Dialogue With Kuki-Zo Representatives

  5. TVK Quits DMK-Led Alliance in Tamil Nadu

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

  2. US-Israel-Iran: Trump Claims US held ‘very good and productive’ talks with Iran on ending war

  3. Trump’s Iran War Messaging Swings Between Threats And Talks

  4. US-Israel’s ‘Fast Dash’ Vs Iran’s ‘Last Stand’, Vali Nasr Decodes The Long Game

  5. Donald Trump Announces 5-Day Pause On Iran Strikes Amid ‘Productive’ Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security

  2. Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees

  3. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  4. Valerie Perrine, Superman And Oscar-Nominated Lenny Star, Passes Away At 82

  5. US Israel Iran War LIVE: Trump Extends Deadline to Reopen Hormuz, Says Iran Eager to 'Make Deal'

  6. India Women’s Squad Announced For W-T20I Series In South Africa Next Month - Check Details

  7. Who Was Jeff Webb? Cheerleading Pioneer Dies At 76 After Pickleball Accident

  8. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links