EC To Meet Officials To Assess Security Along Borders Ahead Of LS Polls

During the meeting, scheduled to be held at the Election Commission headquarters here, the law-and-order situation and vigilance along the borders in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be reviewed.

PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
EC to hold meeting with central agencies guarding the borders | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Election Commission will hold a meeting with top state and Union territory officials and central agencies guarding the borders on Wednesday to assess the security along the borders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Officials from states and Union Territories are scheduled to join the meeting through video conference.

India shares borders with Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and China.

