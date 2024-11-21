Elections

Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Releases First 11 Names For Delhi Polls | Full List

With the date for the Delhi polls yet to be announced by the Election Commission, the ruling party has released its first list of 11 names.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
aap
Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Releases First 11 Names For Delhi Polls | Full List | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Aam Aadmi Party has started to announce its candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. With the date for the Delhi polls yet to be announced by the Election Commission, the ruling party has released its first list of 11 names.

The list of candidates includes six turnocoats such as former Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha and BB Tyagi and former Congress leaders Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad, Veer Dhingan and Sumesh Shokeen.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2024 | Full List Of AAP Candidates

  • Brahm Singh Tanwar - Chhatarpur

  • Anil Jha - Kirari

  • Deepak Singhla - Vishwas Nagar

  • Sarita Singh - Rohtas Nagar

  • BB Tyagi - Laxmi Nagar

  • Ram Singh Netaji - Badarpur

  • Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad - Seelampur

  • Veer Singh Dhingan - Seemapuri

  • Gaurav Sharma - Ghonda

  • Manoj Tyagi - Karawal Nagar

  • Sumesh Shokeen - Matiala

AAP's first list of candidates comes after former transport minister and AAP member Kailash Gahlot resigned from the party and joined the BJP.

Delhi Assembly elections were scheduled to be held in 2025. However, due to the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP supremo called for early elections as he stepped down from the post.

Election Commission of India is expected to announce the date of the Delhi polls soon. As per reports, the assembly elections across the national capital are expected to be held by February 2025.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia 1st Test: What Captains Cummins And Bumrah Said Ahead Of BGT Opener
  2. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  3. IPL 2024 Mega Auction: Has Jofra Archer Made Himself Available For Selection - Check Latest Development
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Rohit Sharma-less India Take On Edgy Australia In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction
Football News
  1. Premier League: Slot Deserves Praise For Modest Approach To Liverpool Job, Says Mills
  2. Manchester City Midfielder Rodri Names Messi As The Greatest Of All Time
  3. Chelsea 3-0 Celtic, Women's Champions League: Bompastor Pleased With Rotated Side In WCL Win
  4. Fulham Vs Wolves, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  5. UWCL: Chelsea, Real Madrid Book Quarter-Final Spot
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Cops Book Over 100 Civilians for Violence
  2. Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Releases First 11 Names For Delhi Polls | Full List
  3. Maharashtra And Jharkhand Exit Polls: Who Has The Edge?
  4. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Know About The Key Constituencies
  5. 'Even Ajmal Kasab Was Given A Fair Trial': Supreme Court In Yasin Malik case
Entertainment News
  1. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  2. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  3. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  5. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  2. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days
  3. Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Towards Ukraine In Major Escalation
  4. Iceland: Volcano On Reykjanes Peninsula Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  5. West Asia Conflict: US Vetoes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Again; 88 Killed In Fresh Israeli Attacks | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%