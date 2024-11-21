Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Releases First 11 Names For Delhi Polls | Full List

The Aam Aadmi Party has started to announce its candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. With the date for the Delhi polls yet to be announced by the Election Commission, the ruling party has released its first list of 11 names.
The list of candidates includes six turnocoats such as former Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha and BB Tyagi and former Congress leaders Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad, Veer Dhingan and Sumesh Shokeen.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2024 | Full List Of AAP Candidates
Brahm Singh Tanwar - Chhatarpur
Anil Jha - Kirari
Deepak Singhla - Vishwas Nagar
Sarita Singh - Rohtas Nagar
BB Tyagi - Laxmi Nagar
Ram Singh Netaji - Badarpur
Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad - Seelampur
Veer Singh Dhingan - Seemapuri
Gaurav Sharma - Ghonda
Manoj Tyagi - Karawal Nagar
Sumesh Shokeen - Matiala
AAP's first list of candidates comes after former transport minister and AAP member Kailash Gahlot resigned from the party and joined the BJP.
Delhi Assembly elections were scheduled to be held in 2025. However, due to the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP supremo called for early elections as he stepped down from the post.
Election Commission of India is expected to announce the date of the Delhi polls soon. As per reports, the assembly elections across the national capital are expected to be held by February 2025.