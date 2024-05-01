Elections

Cong's Promise Of Rs 400 Per Day National Minimum Wage Is Real 400 Paar: Jairam Ramesh

On the occasion of International Labour Day it is most appropriate to recall the 'Shramik Nyay' guarantees in the Congress Nyay Patra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Congress reiterated its 'Shramik Nyay' guarantees on International Labour Day
The Congress on Wednesday reiterated its 'Shramik Nyay' guarantees on International Labour Day, and said its promise of Rs 400 per day national minimum wage is the real '400 paar'.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh listed the party's guarantees for labourers and alleged that the past 10 years have been of 'anyay kaal' for them.

Elaborating on the guarantees, Ramesh said the Congress has promised 'Shram ka Samman' (Dignity for Labour)' with Rs 400 per day national minimum wage, including for MGNREGA.

"This is the real '400 paar'," Ramesh said at a press conference here, taking a jibe at the BJP's '400 paar' slogan of securing over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls for the NDA.

Ramesh alleged that the BJP's call of '400 paar' is aimed at changing the Constitution.

Holding a copy of the Constitution, Ramesh claimed this is not the first time there has been a call by the RSS for changing Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution since 1950.

Listing the other 'Shramik Nyay' guarantees, Ramesh said the party has promised, "Sabko Swaasthya Adhikaar (Universal Right to Health), Rs 25 lakh universal health coverage, with free diagnostics, medicines, treatment, and surgery."

The Congress has also promised 'Shehri Rozgar Guarantee' (Urban Employment Guarantee) under which a new employment guarantee act for urban areas will be brought in.

Life insurance and accident insurance for unorganised workers will also be provided by the Congress, he said.

Ramesh said the Congress has also promised doing away with the contract system employment in core government functions.

