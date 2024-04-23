Elections

Congress Cheated Himachal Pradesh With False Promises: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Addressing election meetings in Hamirpur and Una district, he said the Congress and its guarantees have failed in the entire country which is why, the party was not voted back to power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

PTI
Congress Cheated Himachal Pradesh With False Promises: Union Minister Anurag Thakur Photo: PTI
info_icon

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday accused the Congress of cheating the people of Himachal Pradesh with false promises and the youths in the state are still waiting for five lakh jobs.

Addressing election meetings in Hamirpur and Una district, he said the Congress and its guarantees have failed in the entire country which is why, the party was not voted back to power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

"In Rajasthan, atrocities against women were highest in the country and 19 recruitment exam papers were leaked. In Chhattisgarh, only the family members of the chief minister used to get government jobs," the BJP candidate from Hamirpur alleged.

Advertisement

During the Congress rule, the Mahadev App scam came to light in Chhattisgarh while crores of rupees and gold were recovered from the secretariat of Rajasthan, he alleged.

The Congress came to power in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka by giving false guarantees, the Union minister claimed, adding that the party completely failed to fulfill even a single promise in Himachal Pradesh.

Neither have the mothers and sisters received Rs 1,500 per month, nor milk was purchased for Rs 100 per litre as promised by the Congress while the youths in the state are still waiting for five lakh jobs, he claimed.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 'Satya' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 5 Titles Of 'The Family Man' To Watch
  2. Former President Trump Agrees To Tightened $175M Bond Terms In New York Civil Fraud Case
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Says Congress 'Promotes Violence To Hide Corruption'
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: Inter Win 20th Serie A Title With Victory Over AC Milan
  5. Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants
  6. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  7. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  8. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit