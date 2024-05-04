'BJP's Hindutva Regressive, Ours Reformist': Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday claimed that the Hindutva followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party is "gaumutradhari" or regressive, whereas his party's Hindutva is reformist.
Speaking at a rally in Kankavali in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg district, his second this week, Thackeray accused the Centre of "looting" Maharashtra. He pledged that when the INDI alliance comes to power, he will ensure the state's lost glory is reclaimed.
What did Uddhav Thackeray say?
Thackeray during his speech stated, "BJP's Hindutva is gaumutradhari. Our Hindutva is reformist."
His remarks come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's blistering attack at Ratnagiri earlier in the day.
Hitting back, Thackeray said Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee had tied up with Muslim League in the 1940s in Bengal.
Shah had questioned why Thackeray whom he called the "nakli" Shiv Sena chief doesn't mention freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in his speeches.
"What are you as Shiv Sena chief if you are ashamed of taking Savarkar's name. You are running a 'nakli' Shiv Sena. The real Shiv Sena is with (Chief Minister) Eknath Shinde," Shah said in a swipe at Thackeray.