Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi TO Hold Rally In Jharkhand Today; Hyd Police Files FIR Against Amit Shah

Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi will be holding rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand today after he delivered scathing attacks through his speeches in West Bengal rallies on May 3 against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Trisha Majumder
4 May 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 - How Many Phases? When Are They Scheduled?

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 schedule
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be divided into seven phases beginning on April 19 and end on June 1.

The counting of votes and declaration of results has been scheduled for June 4.

PM Modi To Address Election Rallies In Odisha On May 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda are scheduled to visit Odisha over the next few days to campaign for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Modi is slated to address two political rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday, a party leader said.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases from May 13.

BRS leader KT Rama Rao Meets Vegetable Sellers In Sircilla Local Market

BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Saturday morning met locals at a vegetable market as he was campaigning in Sircilla, Telangana.

