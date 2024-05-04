Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi TO Hold Rally In Jharkhand Today; Hyd Police Files FIR Against Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 - How Many Phases? When Are They Scheduled?
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be divided into seven phases beginning on April 19 and end on June 1.
The counting of votes and declaration of results has been scheduled for June 4.
PM Modi To Address Election Rallies In Odisha On May 6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda are scheduled to visit Odisha over the next few days to campaign for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
Modi is slated to address two political rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday, a party leader said.
Simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases from May 13.
BRS leader KT Rama Rao Meets Vegetable Sellers In Sircilla Local Market
BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Saturday morning met locals at a vegetable market as he was campaigning in Sircilla, Telangana.
AAP's East Delhi LS Candidate Kuldeep Kumar To File Nomination Today
Aam Aadmi Party candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat Kuldeep Kumar sought blessings from his parents on Saturday morning before he files nomination papers for the upcoming elections.
Kumar is facing BJP leader Harsh Malhotra in the LS fight.
'First Win Raebareli Before Challenging For Top': Russian Chess Player Garry Kasparov To Rahul Gandhi
The Congress recently shared a video of Rahul Gandhi playing chess on his mobile phone while on the Lok Sabha election campaign trail. The MP from Wayanad named Kasparov as his favourite chess player and drew parallels between the game and politics.
Kasparov responded to that post saying "Traditional (sic) dictates that you should first win from Raebareli before challenging for the top," as he referred to Gandhi's recent nomination there and Congress' aim to get back to the control at Centre.
Kasparov later explained that it was just a joke and should be seen as one after others started mocking Gandhi with his comment.
Maharashtra: Villagers Protest Against Water Scarcity Issue In Sangli
Villagers in Maharashtra's Sangli district engage in 'No water, no vote' protest as they face water scarcity issue.
Sangli is located near Karnataka border.
Villagers In Bihar's Bangaon To Boycott Lok Sabha Elections Amid Monkey Infestation Woes
The villagers of Bangaon village in Bihar's Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency are facing monkey infestation issue.
They have decided to boycott the upcoming elections unless something is done resolve the problem.
They've even put up posters saying they'll only support a candidate who can solve this issue.
The election in Madhepura is set for May 7.
AAP's Election Song Gets Approval From Poll Body After Modification Suggestions
The Delhi Chief Election Officer's office has approved AAP's Lok Sabha elections campaign song after the party made modifications to it, officials said on Friday.
AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, who penned and voiced the song, confirmed that the song has been approved.
The party had claimed on April 28 that the Election Commission "banned" its campaign song "Jail ka Jawab Vote se Denge".
Delhi poll body officials, however, had said AAP was asked to modify the contents of the song since it violated the Election Commission's guidelines and advertising codes.
Shiv Sena(UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Says, "BJP's Hindutva Regressive, Our Hindutva Reformist"
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday attacked the BJP claiming its Hindutva is "gaumutradhari" (regressive), while his party's Hindutva was reformist.
Addressing a rally in Kankavali in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg district, his second this week, Thackeray accused the Centre of "looting" Maharashtra.
He said when INDI alliance comes to power, he will ensure the lost glory of the state is reclaimed.
"BJP's Hindutva is gaumutradhari. Our Hindutva is reformist," Thackeray said.
-PTI
Ex-Haryana CM Khattar Likens Lok Sabha Elections With Kaurava-Pandava Fight In Mahabharat
Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed "thorns" like Article 370 and terrorism sown by the Congress and strengthened the country during his 10 years in power.
The country made rapid progress under Modi while the Congress only gave hollow slogans, he said.
Khattar was addressing a gathering in support of Mohan Lal Badoli, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Sonipat, after he filed his nomination papers on Friday.
This election is like a fight between the Kauravas and the Pandavas of the Mahabharata. The character of the Congress is like that of the Kauravas, said Khattar, who is contesting the polls from Karnal parliamentary seat.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country is moving rapidly on the path of becoming a developed nation, he said.
The Congress had sown "thorns" like Article 370, Naxalism and terrorism in the country during its rule of 55-60 years, the former chief minister alleged.
-PTI
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Hold 'Prabhat Feri' In His Porbandar Constituency As Part Of Election Campaigns
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Gujarat's Porbandar, Mansukh Mandaviya held 'parbhat feri' in his constituency on Saturday morning.
Speaking to reporters about his unique election campaign, Mandaviya said, "Waking up early and doing 'bhajan' and going around the village is a traditional thing. During my election campaigns, I go to the villages early morning and get connected to the people and also interact with them. This is also one of my ways to get connected to the public..."
AAP Leaders Hold Public Meetings In Delhi, Seek Support For INDIA Bloc Nominees
With Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars, AAP leaders on Friday addressed public meetings in different parts of Delhi to rally support for the opposition INDIA bloc's candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Atishi held a 'Sankalp Sabha' as part of the AAP's 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign in Kalkaji assembly segment which falls under South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
The INDIA bloc has fielded Sahiram Pahalwan from South Delhi seat.
Singh said Kejriwal has done a lot for the people of Delhi, including reducing electricity and water bills and providing free travel facility for women in public buses.
"Therefore, it is an appeal to the people of Delhi that this time, give all the seven (Lok Sabha) seats in Delhi to the INDIA alliance and reduce the BJP's tally to zero," he said.
The people should elect a candidate who can stand with them at any time, Singh said.
-PTI
Hyderabad Police Files FIR Against Amit Shah For 'Poll Code Violation'
Hyderabad police have registered a case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Madhavi Latha and other BJP leaders for allegedly using minors in a poll campaign in the city recently.
In a complaint to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice- president Niranjan Reddy alleged that on May 1 during a BJP rally from Laldawaza to Sudha Talkies, a few minor children were on the dais with Shah.
Niranjan Reddy alleged that a child was seen with a BJP symbol, highlighting that it was a clear violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission, according to information available on the FIR copy.
-PTI
PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In UP's Kanpur Today
According to reports, a visit to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled for PM Modi on Saturday, May 4. During this visit, a 1.2 mile roadshow will be conducted by him to campaign for the BJP candidates contesting for seats in the area.
PM Modi In Jharkhand Today
PM Modi will visit Palamu and Gumla in Jharkhand on Saturday to address election rallies in favour of BJP candidates BD Ram and Arjun Munda.
The PM held a 1.5 km mega roadshow in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday evening and stayed at Raj Bhavan overnight.
Elections 2024 May 3 Wrap
Congress after a long suspense on the candidates for its key constituencies - Raebareli and Amethi, finally announced the names. They fielded Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli and Gandhi family close aide Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi, both of whom submitted their nominations on Friday.