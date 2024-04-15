Elections

BJP Raising Constitution Amendment Issue To Snatch People's Rights: Priyanka Gandhi

She said after 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi rule at the Centre and false promises, his speeches sound hollow to her.

BJP Raising Constitution Amendment Issue To Snatch People's Rights: Priyanka Gandhi Photo: PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the talks about amendment in the Constitution is being raised by the BJP because they want to snatch the people's rights.

"The talks about amendment in the Constitution is being raised by the BJP because they want to snatch the people's rights. And they want to do it in a manner that you don't even realise that it is happening," Gandhi said.

She was addressing a public rally in Bandikui of Rajasthan's Dausa in support of Congress candidate Murari Lal Meena.

She said Modi talks about the Constitution during his public rallies but asks his people to go and talk about the amendment in the Constitution which will be done when the BJP government is formed.

