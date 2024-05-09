Elections

BJP Insecure So Discussing Non-existent Aspects Of Congress Manifesto: Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan asserted the people in Maharashtra generally do not like the presence of too many outfits.

Advertisement

PTI
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party has turned insecure amid the Lok Sabha polls and was discussing issues that are not even mentioned in the Congress' manifesto, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Modi 'Minority' Remark: Congress To 'Educate' PM About Its Manifesto As Row Explodes | Who Said What

Chavan was here to campaign for Chandrakant Khaire, Lok Sabha candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is an ally of the Congress and the NCP(SP) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"The BJP raises the slogan of 'abki baar 400 paar' but is insecure. That is why it is discussing issues (to attack the Congress) that are not even mentioned in our manifesto. We have said we will give Rs 1 lakh to poor women annually. Now this is something the BJP will not discuss," he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | PM Modi Fighting Imaginary Ghosts, Should Debate 'Real' Issues In Congress Manifesto: Chidambaram

Queried about merger of parties, Chavan asserted people in Maharashtra generally do not like the presence of too many outfits.

"Even I think small political parties will merge with other parties post Lok Sabha polls," he claimed, though he refused to name the parties he was referring to.

ALSO READ | 'Congress Manifesto Reflects Muslim League Ideology' Claims PM Modi

Brushing aside the impact of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen in the polls here, Chavan claimed Muslims will vote for MVA.

"In the 2019 polls the AIMIM was in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. That does not exist anymore," he pointed out.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu Factory Explosion: 8 Killed After Blast At Fireworks Factory Near Sivakasi
  2. Kerala Plus 2 Exams: Pass Percentage Decreases By 4.26 Per Cent
  3. Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri Temples To Open On Friday
  4. ED Opposes Interim Bail For Arvind Kejriwal Day Before SC To Hear His Plea
  5. Day In Pics: May 09, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Ayushmann Khurrana To Star In 'Border 2' Alongside Sunny Deol? Here's What We Know
  2. Alankrita Sahai's Pro-Tips For Clubbing: 'Don't Trust Blindly, Drink Responsibly, Keep Safe Company'
  3. Aashish Mehrotra Quits Rupali Ganguly Starrer 'Anupamaa' After Almost 4 Years: Thank You For Hating Me So Much
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Wears Outfit Inspired By Red Cricket Ball To Promote ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’
  5. Rajkummar Rao Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Influenced Him To Buy Janhvi Kapoor's Rs 44 Crore Mumbai Flat
Sports News
  1. Everton Vs Sheffield United: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Comments
  2. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Face Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Dharamsala
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Pose 157-Run Target For BAN-W In 5th T20I; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  4. Bajrang Punia: UWW Suspends Indian Wrestler After NADA's Provisional Sanction
  5. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. Are You A boomer, Millennial Or Gen Z? See How Your Texting Style Can Reveal It
  2. First Shipment Of Aid To The US-Built Floating Pier In Gaza Departs From Cyprus
  3. Beyond Ceasefire Talks: Israeli Attacks Feared To Intensify As Situation Worsens in Rafah
  4. Development Of India-Maldives Ties Based On Mutual Interests, Reciprocal Sensitivity: Jaishankar
  5. Combat Trainer Jet Of Bangladesh Air Force Crashes In River; Two Pilots Rescued
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Pose 157-Run Target For BAN-W In 5th T20I; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men