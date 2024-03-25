Elections

Assam: MLA Bharat Narah Quits Congress Over Wife Not Getting Ticket

Bharat Chandra Narah is a five-time MLA from Dhakuakhana constituency, and became a legislator for the sixth term from Naoboicha in 2021.

Outlook Web Desk
File%20image
Bharat Chandra Narah is a five-time MLA from Dhakuakhana constituency Photo: File image
Irked over wife not getting a ticket from Congress for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Assam MLA Bharat Chandra Narah on Monday resigned from the party.

The Congress announced Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat. Narah was hopeful that his party would nominate his wife Ranee Narah, a former Union Minister, for the seat, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Bharat Chandra Narah, the MLA of Naoboicha in Assam's Lakhimpur district, said: "I do hereby resign from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect."

On Sunday, Narah resigned from the post of the chairman of Assam Congress' media cell.

Bharat Chandra Narah is a five-time MLA from Dhakuakhana constituency, and became a legislator for the sixth term from Naoboicha in 2021. Prior to joining Congress, he was with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Bharat Chandra Narah has been a cabinet minister in both the AGP and Congres governments. He was also the press advisor to then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

His wife Ranee Narah is a three-time MP from Lakhimpur and has also served a term in the Rajya Sabha.

Ranee Narah and Hazarika, who had switched over to Congress from the ruling BJP a few months ago, were in close contention for nomination from Lakhimpur, party sources said.

