Elections

Amit Shah's Visit To Kashmir Was To Help BJP's 'Proxy Candidates', Claims Omar Abdullah

Shah on Friday wrapped up his brief visit to the Kashmir Valley during which he interacted with several delegations, including local Sikhs and those from the BJP, officials said.

PTI
Amit Shah in Kashmir Photo: PTI
info_icon

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah alleged on Friday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kashmir was to help the BJP's "proxy candidates" in the Lok Sabha elections.

Shah on Friday wrapped up his brief visit to the Kashmir Valley during which he interacted with several delegations, including local Sikhs and those from the BJP, officials said.

Though his visit in the midst of Lok Sabha elections led to speculation of his meetings with some Kashmir-based mainstream political leaders, there was no official word on the minister's engagements before he left the Valley.

Abdullah told reporters, "I don't know whom the home minister met and I don't want to know. But I definitely know that the home minister came here just to help in the elections."

The National Conference vice-president is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Baramulla constituency.

He told reporters in the Gurez sector near the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Bandipora district that while the BJP has not fielded its own candidates, "its 'B', 'C' and 'D' teams -- be it the bucket, apple, cricket bat or ink-pot -- have been working on its directions".

Abdullah was referring to the election symbols of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), People's Conference, Apni Party and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), respectively.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state alleged that these parties have come together to attack the National Conference at the directions of the Centre.

"Recently, (DPAP chief) Ghulam Nabi Azad announced support for (jailed former MLA) Engineer Rashid. As far as I know Azad, he would not have taken such a decision without the permission of the prime minister or the home minister. So, it is a possibility that all these parties have come together only to target the National Conference."

Rashid filed his nomination from Tihar jail to contest from Baramulla, which goes to the polls on May 20.

The BJP has not fielded its candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir but unofficially extended support to some of the new political parties formed after the abrogation of Article 370.

Asked about the situation in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Abdullah said the National Conference has always advocated for improving relations between India and Pakistan.

"Me and my party have always said that the two nations will have to improve relations. They will have to create an atmosphere to improve relations and, for that, the responsibility lies with the leadership of both countries," he said.

"There is a new government in Pakistan and we will have a new government here after June 4 -- the people will decide who the prime minister will be. But we hope that both the countries will create such an atmosphere that we are able to establish a relationship of friendship," Abdullah added.

Referring to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's remarks that India could change its friends but not its neighbours, Abdullah said Pakistan was, is and will remain India's neighbour.

"So, it is better to find a way to improve relations," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Sees Minimum Temperature Of 27.1 Degrees Celsius On Saturday Morning
  2. Weather Updates: Heatwave Alert In Delhi And Other Regions, Rainfall In These Southern States
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Punjab’s Drug Crisis and Farmer Protests
  4. India, Pakistan Issue Emergency Helplines For Students Amid Reports of Riots In Kyrgyzstan | What We Know
  5. Rajasthan’s Northern Frontier: A Crisis Of Water And Displacement
Entertainment News
  1. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seen Kicking Ex-Girlfriend Cassie, Throwing Her To The Ground In Shocking Video
  2. NewJeans Members File Court Petition Supporting Min Hee-jin Amid HYBE v ADOR Conflict: Report
  3. Emma Stone-Headlined ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ Gets 4.5 Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes
  4. Jacob Elordi Skips Cannes But His Film 'Oh, Canada' Gets 4-Minute Standing Ovation
  5. Cannes 2024: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Prateik Babbar, Jayen Mehta Walk The Red Carpet For 'Manthan' Screening
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Thailand Open
  2. Pep Guardiola Admits Premier League Title Race In Manchester City's hands
  3. Marc Skinner Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Manchester United Women
  4. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. Italian Open 2024: Nicolas Jarry Surges Into Rome Final After Passing Paul Test
World News
  1. Senegal's New PM Ousmane Sonko Hits Out At France, West For 'Promoting Values That Don't Fit'
  2. UAE Launches 'Blue Residency Visa' In Move Towards Sustainability | All About The 10-Year Programme
  3. Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Died By Suicide, Police Report Confirms
  4. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 35,000; Peace Talks Stall Once Again | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
  5. Slovakia PM Robert Fico In 'Serious Condition', Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder | Top Updates
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup