Adv. YV Giri to contest from Manjhi on Jan Suraaj Ticket

Giri completed his MA and LLB degrees from Patna University. At the age of 23, he began his legal practice at the Patna High Court and was designated as Senior Advocate by the Full Bench of the Patna High Court after just 17 years of legal practice. In 1994, he was elected a member of the Bihar State Bar Council. In 1996, he was inducted by the Bar Council of India as a member of the Appellate Disciplinary Committee, in New Delhi. In 1997, he became a member of the Executive Committee of the Bihar State Bar Council and in 2001, he was granted membership of the Supreme Court Bar Association.