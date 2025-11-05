Adv. YV Giri to contest from Manjhi on Jan Suraaj Ticket

Born in Gorahat village of Manjhi, giving him long-standing community connection
Worked closely with judicial & administrative bodies
Focus on youth, education and connectivity
Yadu Vansh Giri was born on July 1, 1949, in Saran district. He spent his childhood in his maternal home, Ghorahat village in Manjhi. That is where he will be contesting from for political strategist Prashant Kishore’s newly-found Jan Suraaj party.
Speaking about the party founder, he has said: “Till I am around, no one can legally intimidate him (Kishore). He is a strong and honest person, that is why he isn’t afraid of anything. If you see all the politicians carry lot of security and he isn’t accompanied by a single security person. That is the power of honesty.”
Giri completed his MA and LLB degrees from Patna University. At the age of 23, he began his legal practice at the Patna High Court and was designated as Senior Advocate by the Full Bench of the Patna High Court after just 17 years of legal practice. In 1994, he was elected a member of the Bihar State Bar Council. In 1996, he was inducted by the Bar Council of India as a member of the Appellate Disciplinary Committee, in New Delhi. In 1997, he became a member of the Executive Committee of the Bihar State Bar Council and in 2001, he was granted membership of the Supreme Court Bar Association.
In 1985, he was appointed as Senior Standing Counsel for the Central Government in the Patna High Court, a position he held until 1990. In 2001, he was appointed Special Public Prosecutor to represent the state before the Justice Vidyanand Commission of Inquiry, established by the Government of Bihar. In 2005, the Government of Bihar appointed YV Giri as Additional Advocate General
In 2013, Giri was appointed by the Governor of Bihar, as Honorary Legal Adviser-cum-Senior Legal Counsel to represent the Chancellor’s Secretariat in matters before the High Court. In 2023, he was appointed as the Chief Legal Advisor to the Governor-cum-Chancellor, to represent the Chancellor’s Secretariat in related matters before the Patna High Court.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Janata Dal United, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. Dr. Satyendra Yadav from CPIM is the sitting MLA from the Manjhi seat. In 2020, Dr. Yadav registered a win in the Manjhi constituency. In 2015, INC candidate Vijay Shanker Dubey won from the seat.