Abysmal Representation Of Women In Himachal Pradesh Politics

“Gender equality in politics is something that has remained a lip-service. The male politicians are not ready to give space to women, deny tickets even to most eligible ones and also create hurdles for them to become MLA or MP, let alone see women get ministerial berths. Secondly, the political climate is so vitiated that women from respectable families or background, don't want to enter the politics," says Asha Kumari, AICC in-charge for Punjab. She finds the decision of 33 per cent reservation in the state assemblies and Parliament a historic move and much needed one.