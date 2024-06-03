Elections

AAP's Sanjay Singh Demands Ban On Exit Polls After Pollsters Project Thrid Term For BJP, NDA

Several exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

Sanjay Singh
Sanjay Singh addressing media Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday demanded a ban on exit polls in this country, claiming they have been proven wrong several times.

BY Outlook Web Desk

During a press conference, Singh said, "Exit polls should be completely banned in the country since they have been proven wrong not once but many times. This is a wrong attempt to influence the people of the country, the administrative system, and the election commission before the poll counting."

He claimed that the INDIA bloc will get 295 seats after the June 4 counting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asserted that all exit polls that predicted a third term for the BJP-led NDA were "fake".

"Yesterday, exit polls were out and I can give you in writing that they are fake. In Rajasthan, there are 25 parliamentary seats but one exit poll gave them 33 seats. What was the reason that they had to release fake exit poll results?" Kejriwal asked.

