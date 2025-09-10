TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: Phase 2 Registration Begins Tomorrow

TS LAWCET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling starts from September 11 to 13, 2025. Register, pay fees, and upload certificates at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in for 3-year & 5-year LLB admissions.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
TS LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration
TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: Phase 2 Registration Begins Tomorrow
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Phase 2 registration opens September 11–13 for TG LAWCET counselling

  • Application fee Rs 800 (General), Rs 500 (SC/ST) via online modes

  • Web options exercise September 15–16, with edits on September 17

  • Selected candidates list out September 22; college reporting September 23–27

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the schedule for TS LAWCET 2025 Counselling Phase 2 for admission to three-year and five-year LLB programmes. Eligible candidates may register, pay fees, and upload original certificates on the official portal lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in starting September 11, 2025, until September 13, 2025.

TS LAWCET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling Process

Candidates who missed Phase 1 registration must complete online registration cum verification by uploading scanned copies of their certificates and paying the application fee. Those already verified in Phase 1 can directly move to web options.

  • Application fee: Rs 800 for General, Rs 500 for SC/ST

  • Payment modes: Credit card, debit card, or net banking

null - null
Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Registration Open Until September 16

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

TS LAWCET Phase 2 Schedule Overview

The detailed TS LAWCET Phase 2 counselling timeline follows a structured approach across multiple stages:

  • Online registration, payment, and document upload: September 11–13, 2025

  • Display of verified list & call for corrections: September 14, 2025

  • Exercising web options (Phase 2): September 15–16, 2025

  • Edit of web options (Phase 2): September 17, 2025

  • Display of provisionally selected candidates (Phase 2): September 22, 2025

  • Reporting at colleges with fee receipt and original docs: September 23–27, 2025

null - null
Telangana CPGET 2025 Results Declared: Download Rank Cards Now

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

TS LAWCET 2025 Counselling: What’s Next?

After Phase 2 web options, TGCHE will prepare a provisional selection list, placed on the counselling portal on September 22. Candidates must then report to their allotted colleges with original certificates and a tuition fee payment receipt between September 23 and 27 to confirm admission.

Related Content
Related Content

For further updates on TS LAWCET Counselling 2025, candidates should regularly visit lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in and contact official helplines if needed.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 2: Suryakumar, Gill In Focus As IND Begin Campaign

  2. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das’ Side Eye Strong Star Against Struggling Opponents

  3. India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Will Sanju Samson Play? Check Likely XI For Men In Blue

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq React To India’s Squad Ahead Of UAE Clash

  5. SA20 2026: Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram Fetch Record Sums At Player Auctions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  3. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CP Radhakrishnan Elected As Vice President Of India

  2. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  3. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  4. PM Modi Visits Mandi’s Miracle— 11-Month-Old Baby Girl Who Is Sole Survivor Of Flood-hit Seraj family

  5. Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision 2025 Triggers Voter List Deletion, Verification Controversy

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  2. Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

  3. Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

  4. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

  5. Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

Latest Stories

  1. Umar Khalid Moves SC After HC Denies Bail In Riots Conspiracy Case

  2. Who Is Gout Gout? 17-Year-Old Prodigy Drawing Usain Bolt Comparisons Ahead Of World Athletics Championships 2025

  3. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 13: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide

  4. India At Women's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Preview: Fixtures, Head To Head, Live Streaming Details

  5. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  6. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  7. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  8. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B