TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: Phase 2 Registration Begins Tomorrow

Phase 2 registration opens September 11–13 for TG LAWCET counselling
Application fee Rs 800 (General), Rs 500 (SC/ST) via online modes
Web options exercise September 15–16, with edits on September 17
Selected candidates list out September 22; college reporting September 23–27
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the schedule for TS LAWCET 2025 Counselling Phase 2 for admission to three-year and five-year LLB programmes. Eligible candidates may register, pay fees, and upload original certificates on the official portal lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in starting September 11, 2025, until September 13, 2025.
TS LAWCET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling Process
Candidates who missed Phase 1 registration must complete online registration cum verification by uploading scanned copies of their certificates and paying the application fee. Those already verified in Phase 1 can directly move to web options.
Application fee: Rs 800 for General, Rs 500 for SC/ST
Payment modes: Credit card, debit card, or net banking
TS LAWCET Phase 2 Schedule Overview
The detailed TS LAWCET Phase 2 counselling timeline follows a structured approach across multiple stages:
Online registration, payment, and document upload: September 11–13, 2025
Display of verified list & call for corrections: September 14, 2025
Exercising web options (Phase 2): September 15–16, 2025
Edit of web options (Phase 2): September 17, 2025
Display of provisionally selected candidates (Phase 2): September 22, 2025
Reporting at colleges with fee receipt and original docs: September 23–27, 2025
TS LAWCET 2025 Counselling: What’s Next?
After Phase 2 web options, TGCHE will prepare a provisional selection list, placed on the counselling portal on September 22. Candidates must then report to their allotted colleges with original certificates and a tuition fee payment receipt between September 23 and 27 to confirm admission.
For further updates on TS LAWCET Counselling 2025, candidates should regularly visit lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in and contact official helplines if needed.