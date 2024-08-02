|Sl.No
|Name of the University
|State
|Academic & Research Excellence
|Industry Interface & Placement
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|Governance & Extension
|Diversity & Outreach
|TOTAL SCORE
|400
|200
|150
|150
|100
|1000
|1
|Centurion University of Technology and Management, Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|343.96
|148.36
|108.75
|111.08
|86.68
|798.83
|2
|Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, New Delhi
|Delhi
|324.29
|144.35
|110.21
|117.29
|83.26
|779.4
|3
|Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Gurugram
|Haryana
|331.58
|130.06
|101.3
|97.52
|84.9
|745.36
|4
|Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune
|Maharashtra
|330.61
|135.25
|94.63
|95.42
|89.03
|744.94
|5
|Bhartiya Skill Development University, Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|330.36
|107.32
|113.88
|105.92
|80.93
|738.41
|6
|Lamrin Tech Skill University, Chandigarh
|Punjab
|337.49
|107.9
|96.92
|100.54
|90.41
|733.26
|7
|Maharashtra State Skills University, Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|300.03
|134.78
|98.08
|114.27
|83.33
|730.49
|8
|Seacom Skills University,Bolpur
|West Bengal
|322.3
|144.89
|92.64
|94.92
|70.45
|725.2
|9
|Scope Global Skills University, Bhopal
|Madhya Pradesh
|318.19
|104.64
|107.62
|100.7
|76.69
|707.84
|10
|TeamLease Skills University, Vadodara
|Gujarat
|310.83
|109.73
|108.06
|90.89
|81.34
|700.85
Top 10 Skill Universities
Are you looking for the best Skill Universities in India? Check the list of top 10 Skill Universities in India and make the best use of Outlook rankings of institutions based on multiple parameters.
