Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 8 Government Dental Institutes

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Outlook Bureau
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Are you looking for the best government dental institutes in India? Check out Outlook-ICARE's annual ranking of India’s top 8 government dental institutes for 2026 to make an informed choice based on multiple parameters.

Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College and Hospital, Kolkata
Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College and Hospital, Kolkata
RANK 2026TOP 8 GOVERNMENT INSTITUTESACADEMIC & RESEARCH EXCELLENCE 250INDUSTRY INTERFACE & PLACEMENT 150INFRASTRUCTURE & FACILITIES 250GOVERNANCE & ADMISSIONS 200DIVERSITY & OUTREACH 150TOTAL SCORE 1000
1MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF DENTAL SCIENCES DELHI210.2781.26223.45146.48150811.46
2FACULTY OF DENTAL SCIENCES KING GEORGE'S
MEDICAL UNIVERSITY LUCKNOW		200.28105.2187.07148.2123.25763.99
3NAIR HOSPITAL DENTAL COLLEGE MUMBAI182.1778.65232.55108.96110.46712.78
4GOVERNMENT DENTAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL NAGPUR191.4177.59171.82140116.52697.34
5POST GRADUATE INSTITUTE OF DENTAL SCIENCES
ROHTAK		183.539.45217.09139.9888.94668.97
6FACULTY OF DENTISTRY JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA NEW
DELHI		196.1278.56220.76127.3244.13666.89
7ARMY COLLEGE OF DENTAL SCIENCES SECUNDERABAD180.6239.25218.02136.6687.78662.33
8BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY VARANASI177.1132.67216.26138.4588.02652.51

(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 3 issue, 'The AI Divide', which focuses on how India's AI education ambitions are colliding with the reality of inadequate digital infrastructure, undertrained teachers and AI tools that are not built around Indian students' cultural context)

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