Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 8 Government Dental Institutes

|RANK 2026
|TOP 8 GOVERNMENT INSTITUTES
|ACADEMIC & RESEARCH EXCELLENCE 250
|INDUSTRY INTERFACE & PLACEMENT 150
|INFRASTRUCTURE & FACILITIES 250
|GOVERNANCE & ADMISSIONS 200
|DIVERSITY & OUTREACH 150
|TOTAL SCORE 1000
|1
|MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF DENTAL SCIENCES DELHI
|210.27
|81.26
|223.45
|146.48
|150
|811.46
|2
|FACULTY OF DENTAL SCIENCES KING GEORGE'S
MEDICAL UNIVERSITY LUCKNOW
|200.28
|105.2
|187.07
|148.2
|123.25
|763.99
|3
|NAIR HOSPITAL DENTAL COLLEGE MUMBAI
|182.17
|78.65
|232.55
|108.96
|110.46
|712.78
|4
|GOVERNMENT DENTAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL NAGPUR
|191.41
|77.59
|171.82
|140
|116.52
|697.34
|5
|POST GRADUATE INSTITUTE OF DENTAL SCIENCES
ROHTAK
|183.5
|39.45
|217.09
|139.98
|88.94
|668.97
|6
|FACULTY OF DENTISTRY JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA NEW
DELHI
|196.12
|78.56
|220.76
|127.32
|44.13
|666.89
|7
|ARMY COLLEGE OF DENTAL SCIENCES SECUNDERABAD
|180.62
|39.25
|218.02
|136.66
|87.78
|662.33
|8
|BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY VARANASI
|177.11
|32.67
|216.26
|138.45
|88.02
|652.51
(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 3 issue, 'The AI Divide', which focuses on how India's AI education ambitions are colliding with the reality of inadequate digital infrastructure, undertrained teachers and AI tools that are not built around Indian students' cultural context)