Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 10 Liberal & Trans‑Disciplinary Universities

O
Outlook Bureau
Updated on:
Published at:

Are you looking for the top Liberal & Trans‑Disciplinary Universities in India? Check out Outlook-ICARE's annual ranking of India’s top 10 Liberal & Trans‑Disciplinary Universities for 2026 to make an informed choice based on multiple parameters.

Top 10 Liberal & Trans‑Disciplinary Universities
Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 10 Liberal & Trans‑Disciplinary Universities
RANK 2026UNIVERSITY NAMEACADEMIC & RESEARCH EXCELLENCE 400INDUSTRY INTERFACE & PLACEMENT 200INFRASTRUCTURE & FACILITIES 150GOVERNANCE & EXTENSION 150DIVERSITY & OUTREACH 100TOTAL SCORE 1000
1O.P. JINDAL GLOBAL UNIVERSITY SONIPAT388.71194.98138.42138.7683.87944.74
2SHIV NADAR INSTITUTION OF EMINENCE
GREATER NOIDA		390.64195.24139.38134.4882.38942.12
3AHMEDABAD UNIVERSITY AHMEDABAD392.26191.62140.88136.2980.22941.27
4ASHOKA UNIVERSITY SONIPAT385.55196.22136.29138.1481.58937.78
5FLAME UNIVERSITY PUNE388.86192.77137.86134.3383.81937.63
6KREA UNIVERSITY SRI CITY388.37195.96136.47136.4479.71936.95
7PLAKSHA UNIVERSITY MOHALI384.66195.36135.05137.582.14934.71
8BENNETT UNIVERSITY GREATER NOIDA388.58193.49132.45133.2180.12927.85
9SYMBIOSIS INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
PUNE		385.46192.66133.32135.5179.26926.21
10SRM UNIVERSITY-AP AMARAVATI388.66191.19131.36131.7882.23925.22

Definition: Universities designed around flexible curricula, liberal arts and sciences, policy and data integration, and cross-domain or trans‑disciplinary learning - aligned with NEP‑2020 ideals of interwoven education, flexible majors/minors, and critical thinking.

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
Neeraj Thakur
Editor's Note | Love, Heartbreak and Democracy: The Making of the Indian Republic
| Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari : Breaking The Barrier: Protesters trying to move past the barricades erected at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi
Cover Story | Powerful Government, Defiant Gen Z, and the Politics of Accountability
| Photo: Imago : Political Cause: Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar
InDepth | The Paradox of Sonam Wangchuk: Between Conviction and Compromise
| Photo: Imago : Irom Sharmila
Irom Sharmila Interview: ‘The Right to Express One’s Voice Must be Respected’
| Photo: Suresh K. Pandey : BJP national general secretary and former Member of Parliament Dushyant Gautam
Dushyant Gautam Interview: ‘Protests Have Been Politicised’

(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 17 issue, 'Parliament on Street', which takes an incisive look at the student protests against recurring examination paper leaks, the zing of Gen-Z politics and the Jantar Mantar protest at Delhi which triggered a strong response all across India, sending out a clear reminder that while governments are formed in Parliament, democracies remain alive on the streets)

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories