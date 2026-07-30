Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 10 Liberal & Trans‑Disciplinary Universities

|RANK 2026
|UNIVERSITY NAME
|ACADEMIC & RESEARCH EXCELLENCE 400
|INDUSTRY INTERFACE & PLACEMENT 200
|INFRASTRUCTURE & FACILITIES 150
|GOVERNANCE & EXTENSION 150
|DIVERSITY & OUTREACH 100
|TOTAL SCORE 1000
|1
|O.P. JINDAL GLOBAL UNIVERSITY SONIPAT
|388.71
|194.98
|138.42
|138.76
|83.87
|944.74
|2
|SHIV NADAR INSTITUTION OF EMINENCE
GREATER NOIDA
|390.64
|195.24
|139.38
|134.48
|82.38
|942.12
|3
|AHMEDABAD UNIVERSITY AHMEDABAD
|392.26
|191.62
|140.88
|136.29
|80.22
|941.27
|4
|ASHOKA UNIVERSITY SONIPAT
|385.55
|196.22
|136.29
|138.14
|81.58
|937.78
|5
|FLAME UNIVERSITY PUNE
|388.86
|192.77
|137.86
|134.33
|83.81
|937.63
|6
|KREA UNIVERSITY SRI CITY
|388.37
|195.96
|136.47
|136.44
|79.71
|936.95
|7
|PLAKSHA UNIVERSITY MOHALI
|384.66
|195.36
|135.05
|137.5
|82.14
|934.71
|8
|BENNETT UNIVERSITY GREATER NOIDA
|388.58
|193.49
|132.45
|133.21
|80.12
|927.85
|9
|SYMBIOSIS INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
PUNE
|385.46
|192.66
|133.32
|135.51
|79.26
|926.21
|10
|SRM UNIVERSITY-AP AMARAVATI
|388.66
|191.19
|131.36
|131.78
|82.23
|925.22
Definition: Universities designed around flexible curricula, liberal arts and sciences, policy and data integration, and cross-domain or trans‑disciplinary learning - aligned with NEP‑2020 ideals of interwoven education, flexible majors/minors, and critical thinking.
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(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 17 issue, 'Parliament on Street', which takes an incisive look at the student protests against recurring examination paper leaks, the zing of Gen-Z politics and the Jantar Mantar protest at Delhi which triggered a strong response all across India, sending out a clear reminder that while governments are formed in Parliament, democracies remain alive on the streets)