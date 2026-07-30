Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 10 Practice‑Integrated Multi‑Disciplinary Universities

|RANK 2026
|UNIVERSITY NAME
|STATE
|ACADEMIC & RESEARCH EXCELLENCE 400
|INDUSTRY INTERFACE & PLACEMENT 200
|INFRASTRUCTURE & FACILITIES 150
|GOVERNANCE & EXTENSION 150
|DIVERSITY & OUTREACH 100
|TOTAL SCORE 1000
|1
|SYMBIOSIS INTERNATIONAL PUNE
|Maharashtra
|392.52
|194.04
|140.45
|135.29
|78.07
|940.37
|2
|CHITKARA UNIVERSITY RAJPURA
|Punjab
|391.7
|192.8
|136.92
|136.48
|79.39
|937.29
|3
|WOXSEN UNIVERSITY HYDERABAD
|Telangana
|389.12
|195.45
|140.89
|131.45
|77.89
|934.8
|4
|UNIVERSITY OF PETROLEUM AND ENERGY
STUDIES DEHRADUN
|Uttarakhand
|390.22
|194.82
|139.89
|131.14
|78.02
|934.09
|5
|CENTURION UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY AND
MANAGEMENT BHUBANESWAR
|Odisha
|390.05
|193.97
|138.05
|130.79
|76.6
|929.46
|6
|GD GOENKA UNIVERSITY GURUGRAM
|Haryana
|391.06
|190.81
|137.82
|131.1
|73.03
|923.82
|7
|PRESIDENCY UNIVERSITY BANGALORE
|Karnataka
|388.7
|190.99
|140.57
|127.76
|73.05
|921.07
|8
|MGM UNIVERSITY AURANGABAD
|Maharashtra
|387.82
|188.47
|137.86
|127.85
|72.27
|914.27
|9
|DAYANANDA SAGAR UNIVERSITY BANGALORE
|Karnataka
|389.07
|185
|134.38
|128.43
|71.65
|908.53
|10
|CMR UNIVERSITY BANGALORE
|Karnataka
|384.54
|188.25
|133.95
|125.67
|71.22
|903.63
Definition: Institutions offering multiple professional domains (e.g. engineering, design, law, business, health sciences) through dedicated schools, emphasizing real‑world application, experiential learning, and structured multi-domain exposure.
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(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 17 issue, 'Parliament on Street', which takes an incisive look at the student protests against recurring examination paper leaks, the zing of Gen-Z politics and the Jantar Mantar protest at Delhi which triggered a strong response all across India, sending out a clear reminder that while governments are formed in Parliament, democracies remain alive on the streets)