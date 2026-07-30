Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 10 Practice‑Integrated Multi‑Disciplinary Universities

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Outlook Bureau
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Are you looking for the top Practice‑Integrated Multi‑Disciplinary Universities in India? Check out Outlook-ICARE's annual ranking of India’s top 10 Practice‑Integrated Multi‑Disciplinary Universities for 2026 to make an informed choice based on multiple parameters.

Top 10 Practice‑Integrated Multi‑Disciplinary Universities
Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 10 Practice‑Integrated Multi‑Disciplinary Universities
RANK 2026UNIVERSITY NAMESTATEACADEMIC & RESEARCH EXCELLENCE 400INDUSTRY INTERFACE & PLACEMENT 200INFRASTRUCTURE & FACILITIES 150GOVERNANCE & EXTENSION 150DIVERSITY & OUTREACH 100TOTAL SCORE 1000
1SYMBIOSIS INTERNATIONAL PUNEMaharashtra392.52194.04140.45135.2978.07940.37
2CHITKARA UNIVERSITY RAJPURAPunjab391.7192.8136.92136.4879.39937.29
3WOXSEN UNIVERSITY HYDERABADTelangana389.12195.45140.89131.4577.89934.8
4UNIVERSITY OF PETROLEUM AND ENERGY
STUDIES DEHRADUN		Uttarakhand390.22194.82139.89131.1478.02934.09
5CENTURION UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY AND
MANAGEMENT BHUBANESWAR		Odisha390.05193.97138.05130.7976.6929.46
6GD GOENKA UNIVERSITY GURUGRAMHaryana391.06190.81137.82131.173.03923.82
7PRESIDENCY UNIVERSITY BANGALOREKarnataka388.7190.99140.57127.7673.05921.07
8MGM UNIVERSITY AURANGABADMaharashtra387.82188.47137.86127.8572.27914.27
9DAYANANDA SAGAR UNIVERSITY BANGALOREKarnataka389.07185134.38128.4371.65908.53
10CMR UNIVERSITY BANGALOREKarnataka384.54188.25133.95125.6771.22903.63

Definition: Institutions offering multiple professional domains (e.g. engineering, design, law, business, health sciences) through dedicated schools, emphasizing real‑world application, experiential learning, and structured multi-domain exposure.

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