NEET PG Results 2024: NBEMS Declares Scores | Direct Link Inside

The results released today will appear in a PDF showing the marks of all candidates who took the test. Individual scorecards will be available a few days later.

NEET PG results 2024
NEET PG results 2024 Photo: natboard.edu.in
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Saturday released the results of the NEET PG 2024 on their official website.

The NBEMS will also provide the NEET PG cut-off marks along with the results.

Direct Link For NEET PG Results 2024

NEET PG Results 2024: Where To Check?

The candidates who appeared for NEET PG 2024 exam will be able to check their scores on the official websites.

natboard.edu.in

nbe.edu.in

NEET PG Results 2024: How To Check?

  • Go to the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences

  • Click on the 'NEET PG' link on the homepage

  • Click on 'NEET PG result 2024' tab

  • Another window will open, click on 'NEET PG 2024 Results: NEET PG'

  • Enter the personal details like name or roll number

  • The scores will be visible on screen

  • Download the pdf

NEET-PG exam is conducted to determine eligibility of candidates for admission to postgraduate medical programmes in government or private medical colleges - PTI
What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained

BY Outlook Web Desk

The NEET PG medical entrance test, initially set for June 23, 2024, was postponed due to allegations of a paper leak. The National Medical Commission (NMC) rescheduled the exam to August 11, 2024.

On the rescheduled date, the exam was conducted at 416 centers across 170 cities in 31 states.

Over 2.2 lakh candidates participated in the test, which was administered in a computer-based testing (CBT) format.

