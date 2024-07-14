Kerala Rainfall: Schools Closed In These Six Districts As Heavy Downpour Continues

Heavy rainfall has brought widespread disruption in Kerala, prompting authorities to close schools in six districts. The district collectors of Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Malappuram and Ernakulam have announced a holiday for all educational institutions on July 15, Monday. However, university and public examinations will be held as scheduled.
In Kasaragod, schools and anganwadis will be closed while classes will be held for colleges.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Saturday in three northern districts of the state, including Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall.
The weather department also predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts for the day.
An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.
IMD Forecast Kerala
The IMD said that Kerala will receive fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the next five days due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation over north Gujarat and another over west central Bay of Bengal.
In view of the weather alert, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) cautioned people against standing or parking vehicles under trees, saying they could get uprooted or their branches may break and fall down due to strong winds.
Those living in thatched, sheeted or unsecured houses should move to safer buildings in accordance with directions of the authorities.
Meanwhile, the IMD advised fishermen against venturing into sea in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coastal areas from June 13 to June 17 due to the possibility of bad weather and strong winds.
The Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) too said that there is a possibility of high waves and storm surges along the Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts till Sunday.
(With PTI Inputs)