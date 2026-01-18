H5N1 Bird Flu Detected In Crow In Kerala’s Iritty

The H5N1 bird flu virus has been detected in a crow in the Edakkanam area of Iritty in Kerala’s Kannur district. Officials say no domestic birds are infected and no culling is required

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
H5N1 bird flu bird flu in Kerala Iritty bird flu case
As per the guidelines outlined by the district administration, any bird carcasses found will be buried at a sufficient depth with calcium carbonate by the municipal public health department. Photo: File photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • H5N1 bird flu has been confirmed in a crow in Iritty’s Edakkanam area in Kannur district.

  • Authorities say no cases have been detected among domestic birds and no culling is required.

  • Health officials have been asked to monitor for unexplained fever or respiratory infections in the area.

Authorities have confirmed the presence of H5N1 avian influenza in a crow found in the Edakkanam area of Iritty in Kannur district, prompting the administration to issue an alert while ruling out any immediate threat to domestic poultry.

Reported PTI, officials said the infection was detected only in crows and that no cases have so far been reported among domestic birds. As a result, the district administration has clarified that no culling is required at this stage and no outbreak or surveillance zone has been declared.

According to PTI, District Collector Arun K Vijayan has issued an alert for the region and directed various departments to strengthen precautionary measures. The confirmation of H5N1 was made by the Deputy Director of the Kannur Regional Diagnostic Laboratory, an official statement said.

The Collector has instructed the District Medical Officer and the Joint Director of the Local Self-Government Department to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus in Iritty municipality and surrounding areas. The administration reiterated that the detection of the virus in a single crow does not warrant emergency containment measures.

As per the guidelines outlined by the district administration, any bird carcasses found will be buried at a sufficient depth with calcium carbonate by the municipal public health department, following prescribed safety protocols. Personnel involved in disposal have been directed to wear gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

Related Content
Related Content

The Health Department has also been asked to closely monitor the area and immediately report any instances of unexplained fever or respiratory infections among residents, the statement added, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND Bowling First; Arshdeep Replaces Prasidh Krishna

  2. Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vishvaraj Jadeja And Aman Mokhade Stars To Watch

  3. West Indies Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: AFG Bat First Against WI In Windhoek Sunshine

  4. Kate Cross Credits Nadine de Klerk For Saving RCB’s WPL Campaign Early

  5. Shubman Gill Buys INR 3 Lakh Water Purifier For Team Amid Indore Water Scare Ahead Of IND VS NZ 3rd ODI: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Live Score: Alexander Zverev Downs Gabriel Diallo; Jasmine Paolini, Maria Sakkari Advance

  2. Australian Open 2026 Preview: 'Now or Never' Moment For Novak Djokovic As Serbinator Chases Record 25th Grand Slam

  3. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  4. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  5. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  4. Strong Systems in Place: Biennale Foundation Assures Continuity Despite Leadership Change

  5. Day In Pics: January 17, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Trump Announces 10% Tariff On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Dispute

  3. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

  4. 12 Terrorists Killed After Attacks on Banks, Police Station in Balochistan

  5. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly