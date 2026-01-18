H5N1 Bird Flu Detected In Crow In Kerala’s Iritty

H5N1 bird flu has been confirmed in a crow in Iritty’s Edakkanam area in Kannur district.
Authorities say no cases have been detected among domestic birds and no culling is required.
Health officials have been asked to monitor for unexplained fever or respiratory infections in the area.
Authorities have confirmed the presence of H5N1 avian influenza in a crow found in the Edakkanam area of Iritty in Kannur district, prompting the administration to issue an alert while ruling out any immediate threat to domestic poultry.
Reported PTI, officials said the infection was detected only in crows and that no cases have so far been reported among domestic birds. As a result, the district administration has clarified that no culling is required at this stage and no outbreak or surveillance zone has been declared.
According to PTI, District Collector Arun K Vijayan has issued an alert for the region and directed various departments to strengthen precautionary measures. The confirmation of H5N1 was made by the Deputy Director of the Kannur Regional Diagnostic Laboratory, an official statement said.
The Collector has instructed the District Medical Officer and the Joint Director of the Local Self-Government Department to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus in Iritty municipality and surrounding areas. The administration reiterated that the detection of the virus in a single crow does not warrant emergency containment measures.
As per the guidelines outlined by the district administration, any bird carcasses found will be buried at a sufficient depth with calcium carbonate by the municipal public health department, following prescribed safety protocols. Personnel involved in disposal have been directed to wear gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).
The Health Department has also been asked to closely monitor the area and immediately report any instances of unexplained fever or respiratory infections among residents, the statement added, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)