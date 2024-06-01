Education

KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in| How To Check Karnataka CET Result

KCET 2024 Results have been declared for students who appeared for the engineering and technology entrance exams. The direct link for the Karnataka CET Results has been mentioned below.

KCET Result 2024 Declared


Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test today - June 1. Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2024 Exam can now check and download their KCET Result from the official website of the state examination authority - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Along with the KCET Result 2024, KEA is also expected to release to the cut off and merit lists for the 2024 admissions.

KCET Result 2024 - How To Check Karantaka CET Result

  • Visit the official website– cetonline.karantaka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link for the Karnataka UGCET 2024 Result

  • Enter your application number, date of birth and other details asked for

  • Your KCET Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a printout for future reference

KCET 2024 Result Link

Click here to check for Karnataka CET 2024 Result, Marksheet

KEA conducted the KCET 2024 Exam on April 18 and 19, 2024. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering, architecture and technology courses across state colleges.

Students who wish to apply for BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons)Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of yoga and other courses, appeared for the KCET Exam this year.

For the 2023 exams, KCET was held in 592 centres including 121 centres in Bengaluru. Over 2.4 lakh students appeared for the entrance exam, of which 1.40 lakh were female candidates and and 1.21 lakh were male candidates. 

