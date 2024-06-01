KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in| How To Check Karnataka CET Result

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test today - June 1. Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2024 Exam can now check and download their KCET Result from the official website of the state examination authority - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Along with the KCET Result 2024, KEA is also expected to release to the cut off and merit lists for the 2024 admissions.
KCET Result 2024 - How To Check Karantaka CET Result
Visit the official website– cetonline.karantaka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link for the Karnataka UGCET 2024 Result
Enter your application number, date of birth and other details asked for
Your KCET Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
KEA conducted the KCET 2024 Exam on April 18 and 19, 2024. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering, architecture and technology courses across state colleges.
Students who wish to apply for BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons)Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of yoga and other courses, appeared for the KCET Exam this year.
For the 2023 exams, KCET was held in 592 centres including 121 centres in Bengaluru. Over 2.4 lakh students appeared for the entrance exam, of which 1.40 lakh were female candidates and and 1.21 lakh were male candidates.