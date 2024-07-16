India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: How To Register For Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria & More

The registration for over 44,000 vacancies in Gramik Dak Sevak (GDS) at India Post has commenced from Tuesday, July 16, and is open till August 5.
Candidates interested to be considered for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Dak Sevak and, Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) post can apply online at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
The Department of Communications has commenced the registration for a total of 44,228 vacancies in GDS at India Post.
India Post GDS Registration: Eligibility criteria
-Applicants must be at least 18 years or a maximum of 40 year in age, however, there is a provision of relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved categories. (Age will be calculated as on the last date of application submission)
-Class 10 or SSC certificate (Qualifying both English and mathematics subjects) from a recognised board is also mandatory.
-Studied local language up to Class 10, read the annexure-III for detailed post-wise local language approved by the department.
-The candidates should also have computer knowledge, adequate means of livelihood and cycling skills.
-Candidates applying for Andhra Pradesh should have studied Hindi or English up to Class 10 along with a tribal language.
Post Office Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
The India Post will shortlist the candidates based on of their Class 10 marks. A system-generated merit will be released on the official GDS portal for the shortlisted candidates, after which the candidates will be told their results and documents verification dates on their registered mobile through via SMS.
After registration, candidates will be given two days to make amendments in their India Post GDS application including uploading the correct documents between August 6 and August 8.